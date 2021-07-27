Under the Radar: Interior defensive line - Jalen Carter

However, there's a monster from Apopka, Florida, readying for his sophomore year at Georgia. Jalen Carter is set for a big season in 2021 and we don't think enough people are paying attention to him.

Georgia is loaded with talent across the defensive front, particularly up the middle. Some of the biggest news of the offseason for the Georgia Bulldogs came when both Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt announced that they would be returning for another year between the hedges. Both Davis and Wyatt have received a ton of attention this offseason, and rightfully so.

Carter is largely going overlooked by national media. The sophomore defensive lineman for the Bulldogs was not selected for first, second, or even third-team preseason All-SEC by the writers and other media during SEC Media Days last week.

As exhibited in the tweet above, Georgia found creative ways to use the immense amount of athleticism that Carter has in the 2020 season. Even at fullback last year in goal-line packages for the Georgia offense, Carter was able to display the skills and traits that are going to make him a nightmare for opposing offensive lines during the remainder of his career in Athens.

Carter is extremely agile for a man who is listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds. He's able to redirect with ease on the football field. If a play goes away from Carter, his ability to stick his foot in the ground and then accelerate back toward pursuing the ball is remarkable.

The speed of players like Carter and Travon Walker up front defensively is what makes Georgia's defense so successful. Speed is paramount in the SEC. While Georgia lacks some depth in the secondary and maybe some experience overall, it's not hurting for speed in this unit. Offenses today are going to spread defenses out and create opportunities for playmakers in space. Collapsing that space in rapid fashion is the key for modern defense. Georgia, with players like Carter, certainly has that ability.

He's not too shabby at the point of attack, either. Able to line up anywhere from a head-up nose guard, all the way out to an outside shade on an offensive tackle, Carter uses quickness and strength to win at the line of scrimmage. In his snaps for Georgia during the 2020 season, the former top 50 prospect created havoc with penetration in opponents' backfields.

Carter has the tools necessary to prevent being overlooked at the season's end. With a full, more normal, offseason under his belt, look for Carter to burst onto the scene for Georgia this year.