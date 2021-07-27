 UGASports - Rushing Into Things
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-27 01:10:10 -0500') }} football

Rushing Into Things

Dave McMahon
Last week, Georgia landed a verbal commitment from the No. 1 running back in the nation, Branson Robinson. Getting elite running backs is nothing new for the Bulldogs.

Let's include players that Rivals.com labeled as running backs in this look at Georgia recruiting.

Here's a breakdown of those the Bulldogs have signed in the Rivals era. This list only counts running backs and not players who were labeled all-purpose backs, fullbacks, or players labeled athletes (for example Cook, Richard Samuel, and Keith Marshall).

Georgia Running Backs and Rivals.com RB Ranks Since 2002
Top Running Back Other Running Back

2002

8 - Michael Cooper

12 - Reshard Dudley

2003

2 - Kregg Lumpkin

2004

4 - Thomas Brown

2005

No RB taken

2006

10 - Knowshon Moreno

2007

8 - Caleb King

2008

8 - Dontavious Jackson

2009

11 - Washaun Ealey

2010

24 - Ken Malcome

2011

11 - Isaiah Crowell

2012

5 - Todd Gurley

2013

19 - A.J. Turman

2014

3 - Sony Michel

6 - Nick Chubb

2015

NR - Tae Crowder

2016

2 - Elijah Holyfield

NR - Brian Herrien

2017

3 - D'Andre Swift

2018

1 - Zamir White

2019

6 - Kenny McIntosh

2020

3 - Kendall Milton

9 - Daijun Edwards

2021

7 - Lovasea Carroll

2022

1 - Branson Robinson

28 - Jordan Bryant-James
*** Ranking is Running Back ranking in that class

Georgia has done quite well in getting the top player per position, especially under Kirby Smart and Dell McGee. Since taking over as head coach, Smart has had only one recruiting season without getting at least one player ranked No. 1 at their position. That one season was in 2017, but the Bulldogs did sign nine players who were ranked in the top six nationally in their position.

No. 1 Ranked Players by Rivals.com Signed by Bulldogs Since 2016

2016

Pro-style QB - Jacob Eason

TE - Isaac Nauta



2017






2018

Dual Threat QB - Justin Fields

RB - Zamir White

APB - James Cook

TE - Luke Ford

OG - Jamaree Salyer

2019

C - Clay Webb

OLB - Nolan Smith

ILB - Nakobe Dean

2020

OT - Broderick Jones

C - Sedrick Van Pran

***

2021

Pro-style QB - Brock Vandagriff

2022

Dual Threat QB - Gunner Stockton (verbal)

RB - Branson Robinson (verbal)
*** Arik Gilbert was nation's top TE (he did not originally sign with UGA, but is on team now)

Here's a look at how the top three running backs in the nation in each class have fared since 2016 (the Kirby Smart era). Remember, some players were in a loaded backfield, so they carried the ball with less frequency than others. Also, some players didn't play until the following season due to injury. After their name is the team they signed with and their stats for that true freshman season. Some of these players did not remain on their original team.

Top 3 RB in Terms of Recruiting Ranking and True Freshmen Stats
Player One Player Two Player Three

2016

B.J, Emmons - Alabama

(35 att, 173 yds, 1 TD)

Elijah Holyfield - Georgia

(6 att, 29 yds, 0 TD)

Antonio Williams - Ohio State

(6 att, 28 yds, 0 TD)

2017

Najee Harris - Alabama (61 att, 370 yds, 3 TD)

Cam Akers - FSU (194 att, 1,024 yds, 7 TD)

D'Andre Swift - Georgia (81 att, 618 yds, 3 TD)

2018

Zamir White - Georgia (DNP)

Lorenzo Lingard - Miami (FL) (17 att, 136 yds, 2 TD)

Asa Martin - Auburn (13 att, 57 yds, 0 TD)

2019

Trey Sanders - Alabama (DNP)

John Emery - LSU (39 att, 188 yds, 4 TD)

Noah Cain - Penn State (84 att, 443 yds, 8 TD)

2020

Zach Evans - TCU (54 att, 415 yds, 4 TD)

Demarkcus Bowman - Clemson (9 att, 32 yds, 0 TD)

Kendall Milton - Georgia (35 att, 193 yds, 0 TD)
*** Rushing Stats Only

Obviously Class of 2021 running back Lovasea Carroll has yet to play in college, and he may not even play the running back position at all. What will that position look like when Robinson and Bryant-James join the Dawgs. Only three Dawgs have rushed for 1,000 yards as a true freshman, and another did during his redshirt season. Here are the top five in terms of yards rushing by Georgia freshmen all-time.

Most Yards Rushing by a Georgia Freshmen
Season Rush Yards

Herschel Walker

1980

1,616

Nick Chubb

2014

1,547

Todd Gurley

2012

1,385

Knowshon Moreno ***

2007

1,334

Rodney Hampton

1987

890
*** Redshirt Freshman
