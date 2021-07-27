Rushing Into Things

Last week, Georgia landed a verbal commitment from the No. 1 running back in the nation, Branson Robinson. Getting elite running backs is nothing new for the Bulldogs. Let's include players that Rivals.com labeled as running backs in this look at Georgia recruiting. Here's a breakdown of those the Bulldogs have signed in the Rivals era. This list only counts running backs and not players who were labeled all-purpose backs, fullbacks, or players labeled athletes (for example Cook, Richard Samuel, and Keith Marshall).

Georgia Running Backs and Rivals.com RB Ranks Since 2002 Top Running Back Other Running Back 2002 8 - Michael Cooper 12 - Reshard Dudley 2003 2 - Kregg Lumpkin 2004 4 - Thomas Brown 2005 No RB taken 2006 10 - Knowshon Moreno 2007 8 - Caleb King 2008 8 - Dontavious Jackson 2009 11 - Washaun Ealey 2010 24 - Ken Malcome 2011 11 - Isaiah Crowell 2012 5 - Todd Gurley 2013 19 - A.J. Turman 2014 3 - Sony Michel 6 - Nick Chubb 2015 NR - Tae Crowder 2016 2 - Elijah Holyfield NR - Brian Herrien 2017 3 - D'Andre Swift 2018 1 - Zamir White 2019 6 - Kenny McIntosh 2020 3 - Kendall Milton 9 - Daijun Edwards 2021 7 - Lovasea Carroll 2022 1 - Branson Robinson 28 - Jordan Bryant-James

Georgia has done quite well in getting the top player per position, especially under Kirby Smart and Dell McGee. Since taking over as head coach, Smart has had only one recruiting season without getting at least one player ranked No. 1 at their position. That one season was in 2017, but the Bulldogs did sign nine players who were ranked in the top six nationally in their position.

No. 1 Ranked Players by Rivals.com Signed by Bulldogs Since 2016 2016 Pro-style QB - Jacob Eason TE - Isaac Nauta



2017









2018 Dual Threat QB - Justin Fields RB - Zamir White APB - James Cook TE - Luke Ford OG - Jamaree Salyer 2019 C - Clay Webb OLB - Nolan Smith ILB - Nakobe Dean 2020 OT - Broderick Jones C - Sedrick Van Pran *** 2021 Pro-style QB - Brock Vandagriff 2022 Dual Threat QB - Gunner Stockton (verbal) RB - Branson Robinson (verbal)

Here's a look at how the top three running backs in the nation in each class have fared since 2016 (the Kirby Smart era). Remember, some players were in a loaded backfield, so they carried the ball with less frequency than others. Also, some players didn't play until the following season due to injury. After their name is the team they signed with and their stats for that true freshman season. Some of these players did not remain on their original team.

Top 3 RB in Terms of Recruiting Ranking and True Freshmen Stats Player One Player Two Player Three 2016 B.J, Emmons - Alabama (35 att, 173 yds, 1 TD) Elijah Holyfield - Georgia (6 att, 29 yds, 0 TD) Antonio Williams - Ohio State (6 att, 28 yds, 0 TD) 2017 Najee Harris - Alabama (61 att, 370 yds, 3 TD) Cam Akers - FSU (194 att, 1,024 yds, 7 TD) D'Andre Swift - Georgia (81 att, 618 yds, 3 TD) 2018 Zamir White - Georgia (DNP) Lorenzo Lingard - Miami (FL) (17 att, 136 yds, 2 TD) Asa Martin - Auburn (13 att, 57 yds, 0 TD) 2019 Trey Sanders - Alabama (DNP) John Emery - LSU (39 att, 188 yds, 4 TD) Noah Cain - Penn State (84 att, 443 yds, 8 TD) 2020 Zach Evans - TCU (54 att, 415 yds, 4 TD) Demarkcus Bowman - Clemson (9 att, 32 yds, 0 TD) Kendall Milton - Georgia (35 att, 193 yds, 0 TD)

Obviously Class of 2021 running back Lovasea Carroll has yet to play in college, and he may not even play the running back position at all. What will that position look like when Robinson and Bryant-James join the Dawgs. Only three Dawgs have rushed for 1,000 yards as a true freshman, and another did during his redshirt season. Here are the top five in terms of yards rushing by Georgia freshmen all-time.