Rushing Into Things
Last week, Georgia landed a verbal commitment from the No. 1 running back in the nation, Branson Robinson. Getting elite running backs is nothing new for the Bulldogs.
Let's include players that Rivals.com labeled as running backs in this look at Georgia recruiting.
Here's a breakdown of those the Bulldogs have signed in the Rivals era. This list only counts running backs and not players who were labeled all-purpose backs, fullbacks, or players labeled athletes (for example Cook, Richard Samuel, and Keith Marshall).
|Top Running Back
|Other Running Back
|
2002
|
8 - Michael Cooper
|
12 - Reshard Dudley
|
2003
|
2 - Kregg Lumpkin
|
2004
|
4 - Thomas Brown
|
2005
|
No RB taken
|
2006
|
10 - Knowshon Moreno
|
2007
|
8 - Caleb King
|
2008
|
8 - Dontavious Jackson
|
2009
|
11 - Washaun Ealey
|
2010
|
24 - Ken Malcome
|
2011
|
11 - Isaiah Crowell
|
2012
|
5 - Todd Gurley
|
2013
|
19 - A.J. Turman
|
2014
|
3 - Sony Michel
|
6 - Nick Chubb
|
2015
|
NR - Tae Crowder
|
2016
|
2 - Elijah Holyfield
|
NR - Brian Herrien
|
2017
|
3 - D'Andre Swift
|
2018
|
1 - Zamir White
|
2019
|
6 - Kenny McIntosh
|
2020
|
3 - Kendall Milton
|
9 - Daijun Edwards
|
2021
|
7 - Lovasea Carroll
|
2022
|
1 - Branson Robinson
|
28 - Jordan Bryant-James
Georgia has done quite well in getting the top player per position, especially under Kirby Smart and Dell McGee. Since taking over as head coach, Smart has had only one recruiting season without getting at least one player ranked No. 1 at their position. That one season was in 2017, but the Bulldogs did sign nine players who were ranked in the top six nationally in their position.
|
2016
|
Pro-style QB - Jacob Eason
|
TE - Isaac Nauta
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
Dual Threat QB - Justin Fields
|
RB - Zamir White
|
APB - James Cook
|
TE - Luke Ford
|
OG - Jamaree Salyer
|
2019
|
C - Clay Webb
|
OLB - Nolan Smith
|
ILB - Nakobe Dean
|
2020
|
OT - Broderick Jones
|
C - Sedrick Van Pran
|
***
|
2021
|
Pro-style QB - Brock Vandagriff
|
2022
|
Dual Threat QB - Gunner Stockton (verbal)
|
RB - Branson Robinson (verbal)
Here's a look at how the top three running backs in the nation in each class have fared since 2016 (the Kirby Smart era). Remember, some players were in a loaded backfield, so they carried the ball with less frequency than others. Also, some players didn't play until the following season due to injury. After their name is the team they signed with and their stats for that true freshman season. Some of these players did not remain on their original team.
|Player One
|Player Two
|Player Three
|
2016
|
B.J, Emmons - Alabama
(35 att, 173 yds, 1 TD)
|
Elijah Holyfield - Georgia
(6 att, 29 yds, 0 TD)
|
Antonio Williams - Ohio State
(6 att, 28 yds, 0 TD)
|
2017
|
Najee Harris - Alabama (61 att, 370 yds, 3 TD)
|
Cam Akers - FSU (194 att, 1,024 yds, 7 TD)
|
D'Andre Swift - Georgia (81 att, 618 yds, 3 TD)
|
2018
|
Zamir White - Georgia (DNP)
|
Lorenzo Lingard - Miami (FL) (17 att, 136 yds, 2 TD)
|
Asa Martin - Auburn (13 att, 57 yds, 0 TD)
|
2019
|
Trey Sanders - Alabama (DNP)
|
John Emery - LSU (39 att, 188 yds, 4 TD)
|
Noah Cain - Penn State (84 att, 443 yds, 8 TD)
|
2020
|
Zach Evans - TCU (54 att, 415 yds, 4 TD)
|
Demarkcus Bowman - Clemson (9 att, 32 yds, 0 TD)
|
Kendall Milton - Georgia (35 att, 193 yds, 0 TD)
Obviously Class of 2021 running back Lovasea Carroll has yet to play in college, and he may not even play the running back position at all. What will that position look like when Robinson and Bryant-James join the Dawgs. Only three Dawgs have rushed for 1,000 yards as a true freshman, and another did during his redshirt season. Here are the top five in terms of yards rushing by Georgia freshmen all-time.
|Season
|Rush Yards
|
Herschel Walker
|
1980
|
1,616
|
Nick Chubb
|
2014
|
1,547
|
Todd Gurley
|
2012
|
1,385
|
Knowshon Moreno ***
|
2007
|
1,334
|
Rodney Hampton
|
1987
|
890