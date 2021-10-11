The Daily Recap: Georgia's elite red zone defense
Here is the Oct. 11 edition of The Daily Recap
An elite red zone defense
During its 34-10 win over Auburn, Georgia once again showed its strength on defense in the red zone.
On Auburn’s opening drive, the Tigers drove inside the Georgia 10-yard line. However, the Bulldogs, as they have throughout the year, stood strong and prevented a touchdown.
Georgia has allowed teams to reach the red zone only eight times in six games. Opponents have scored on five of those trips, with four being field goals. The lone red zone touchdown came when Tank Bigsby scored a short rushing touchdown this past Saturday.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he’s been harping on his team’s ability to stop teams from scoring touchdowns in the red zone.
"We emphasize that every week," Smart said. "We brag on our players. We post what they’re ranked in the red area. It’s a big pride thing for them to be really good in the red area."
Defensive lineman Jordan Davis said the UGA defense has made red zone defense an emphasis this year.
"We have a mindset on defense: nobody in our end zone. We preach that every week," Davis said. "We just want to hold them to zero points, at least a field goal. I don’t want them to get a touchdown. That’s our mindset all over the defense."
UGA’s target grows
Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia’s spotlight just became brighter now that it’s the new No. 1 team in the country.
“You want to be a target? You want all eyes on you? Well, here you go,” Dasher wrote. “Georgia players and perhaps even Georgia fans are going to have to deal with the pressures that go with it. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Smart has prepared this team well.
“Does that mean Georgia can navigate the rest of the season, get in the playoffs, and secure the national title that Bulldog followers so greatly crave? We’re about to see.”
Postgame Overreaction Show
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats from Saturday’s victory. This includes the fact that Georgia has won 16 of its past 21 meetings against Auburn. Also, Stetson Bennett had 41 rushing yards against Auburn. Conversely, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix finished with -16 yards on the ground.
This also marked the second time this season that Georgia posted over 200 yards in both rushing and passing.
Nix takes issue with no-call
Following Saturday’s game, Nix complained about a no-call on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Nix attempted a pass to receiver Ze’Vian Capers with Latavious Brini in coverage. The officiating crew did not throw a penalty flag on the play.
Nix thought the play should have been flagged for pass interference.
“We had a chance in the back of the end zone,” Nix said. “(Brini) completely grabs (Capers). I thought it should have definitely been a pass interference. It’s just stuff like that we don’t ever get (called by the officials). It changes the game. Obviously, if that would have been (Georgia), they probably would have called it.”
Domination continues
Brent Rollins noted that the two best football players on the field Saturday were Bennett and receiver Ladd McConkey. McConkey finished the game with five catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.
‘McConkey has now fully emerged as a go-to threat for the offense, with 16 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns now on the year,” Rollins wrote. “Elite speed, quickness, route-running and, as Dayne Young and I will show in Film Don't Lie this week—blocking ability. Not a highly-touted recruit, McConkey has become one of the Bulldogs' most valuable offensive players.”
Top spot
House call
College GameDay is back already
Outside the Vent
Recruits react to Texas A&M’s upset victory over Alabama.
Mike Farrell reacted to what was an amazing weekend of college football.
College football’s new era of unpredictability.
