The Daily Recap: Georgia's elite red zone defense

Here is the Oct. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

An elite red zone defense

During its 34-10 win over Auburn, Georgia once again showed its strength on defense in the red zone.

On Auburn’s opening drive, the Tigers drove inside the Georgia 10-yard line. However, the Bulldogs, as they have throughout the year, stood strong and prevented a touchdown.

Georgia has allowed teams to reach the red zone only eight times in six games. Opponents have scored on five of those trips, with four being field goals. The lone red zone touchdown came when Tank Bigsby scored a short rushing touchdown this past Saturday.

Head coach Kirby Smart said he’s been harping on his team’s ability to stop teams from scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

"We emphasize that every week," Smart said. "We brag on our players. We post what they’re ranked in the red area. It’s a big pride thing for them to be really good in the red area."

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis said the UGA defense has made red zone defense an emphasis this year.

"We have a mindset on defense: nobody in our end zone. We preach that every week," Davis said. "We just want to hold them to zero points, at least a field goal. I don’t want them to get a touchdown. That’s our mindset all over the defense."

UGA’s target grows

Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia’s spotlight just became brighter now that it’s the new No. 1 team in the country.

“You want to be a target? You want all eyes on you? Well, here you go,” Dasher wrote. “Georgia players and perhaps even Georgia fans are going to have to deal with the pressures that go with it. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Smart has prepared this team well.

“Does that mean Georgia can navigate the rest of the season, get in the playoffs, and secure the national title that Bulldog followers so greatly crave? We’re about to see.”

