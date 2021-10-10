What did Auburn say after losing to Georgia?

Following No. 2 Georgia’s 34-10 victory over No. 18 Auburn, Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and a few of his players addressed the media. Here's a summary of what they had to say after their loss to the Bulldogs.

…It was plain to see that Harsin, who is in his first year at Auburn, was thoroughly disappointed—and more so wanted to discuss his team rather than when asked about the opposing Bulldogs. Still, he gave credit where credit was due.

“Georgia is a very good team,” Harsin said. “They played well. They’re coached well. They made plays. They’re a very good football team—the type of team we want to be. We want to be in that position.”

…On the other hand, Auburn’s starting quarterback, Bo Nix, was seemingly reluctant to give much credit to the Bulldogs, which have defeated the Tigers in eight of their last nine meetings. When asked about the number of dropped balls from his receivers, Nix wanted to first “clarify” how actually close Auburn was to “hanging in with Georgia” despite the 24-point margin. For the game, the junior signal-caller completed 21 of 38 passes for 217 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. On 10 rushes, including getting sacked four times, he netted minus-16 yards.

…Trailing 17-3 late in the second quarter, the Tiger offense faced fourth down and goal at Georgia’s three-yard line while attempting to pull within a single touchdown. Nix threw incomplete, turning the ball over on downs. And although there was some contact between an Auburn receiver and Georgia defender, no penalty was called—and rightfully so. Nix apparently disagreed.

“We had a chance in the back of the end zone. The [Georgia] guy completely grabs him (the Auburn receiver). I thought it should have definitely been a pass interference,” Nix said. “It’s just stuff like that we don’t ever get [called by the officials]. It changes the game. Obviously, if that would have been [Georgia], they (the officials) probably would have called it.”