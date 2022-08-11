The Daily Recap: Freshman DBs are 'making good progress'

Here is the Aug. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Young defensive backs stand out

In Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class, the secondary was regarded as the strength given how deep the talent haul turned out to be. Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey are two defensive backs who have already stood out to co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

"When you look at Singletary, he’s long. He’s competitive. He loves football. He has good ball skills," Schumann said. "(Humphrey) is extremely fast, has great size. Another guy that is willing in terms of his toughness, which is required at that position. They are both working to become better at corner. For them, they got here this summer and we put them to work. They are really making good progress."

Muschamp has also been pleased with what he has seen from freshmen Malaki Starks, JaCorey Thomas and Marcus Washington.

"All three of those guys are good young players," Muschamp said. "Obviously, Malaki and Ja'Corey benefitted from going through the spring, so they have a little bit better of an understanding of practice organization, schematic things we do, and that will come with Marcus. Both of them are going to be really good players—when that happens, I don’t know. We’re only in practice five of training camp, so it’s very early to tell anything, but I’m really excited about both players."

Defensive line recruiting

Jed May broke down the latest with Georgia’s defensive line recruiting in the class of 2023, considering the team only has two commitments thus far. Among the players to watch is Jordan Hall (Westside/Jacksonville, Fla.).

“Georgia sits in a strong position for the defensive tackle out of Jacksonville,” May wrote. “The Bulldogs are in his top 10, although in reality they are one of the two or three top contenders for Hall's commitment. Hall visited Athens in July, getting "a day in the life" of a Georgia football player. He told UGASports that Georgia is a lock for an official visit, although he likely won't take it until after the regular season. A gameday unofficial visit to Athens is a strong possibility as well. Hall is planning to commit on Early Signing Day.”

Latest with Wilson

Defensive end Damon Wilson (Venice/Venice, Fla.) gave Ryan Wright the latest on his recruitment following the two unofficial visits he took over the summer. Among the two trips was one to Georgia, which stood out to the top tier prospect.

“The Georgia visit was pretty good,” Wilson said. “I spent a lot of time there; I was there Thursday through Sunday. I got to watch them practice and I spent the whole day with their coaches.”

