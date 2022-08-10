Defensive line recruiting notes, August 10th
Tray Scott still has plenty of work to do in the 2023 class.
The Bulldogs currently have two defensive line commits, Jamaal Jarrett and Seven Cloud. With Cloud unlikely to end up in the class, that leaves Georgia with just Jarrett pledged to play his college football in Athens.
So who else are the Bulldogs after? Where do they stand with some of their top uncommitted targets? UGASports takes a look.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news