The Daily Recap: Former UGA golfer wins first PGA tournament
Here is the Feb. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Straka wins first PGA tournament
Former Georgia golfer Sepp Straka rallied to win The Honda Classic on Sunday, marking his first-ever win on the PGA Tour. Straka finished the tournament 10-under par, edging out runner-up Shane Lowry.
Straka became the 11th different former UGA golfer to win a PGA Tour event and the first-ever Austrian to do so.
Staka entered the day five strokes behind the lead before his come-from-behind victory. He shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday that led to him winning $1.44 million.
Georgia’s going after Florida State commit
The Georgia coaching staff is making quite the impression with class of 2024 four-star running back Kameron Davis (Dougherty/Albany, Ga.). Davis, who is committed to Florida State, said the UGA coaches have maintained a consistent presence even though he is pledged elsewhere for the time being.
"They honestly always talk to me about school most of the time, about my grades and having a great connection with God and my mother," Davis said. "With them talking about the family, it’s a great access to the recruitment process because a part of me committing and looking at schools is the connection that they have with my family also."
Davis draft preview
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins examined Jordan Davis' game tape from his time in Athens and ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Baseball: Bats come alive in sweep
Georgia completed a sweep over in Akron in Saturday’s doubleheader, winning the first game 10-0 and the second 7-2. The wins kept Georgia undefeated at 7-0 for the season.
“(Friday) was frustrating. We won 1-0, but thank God we had Jonathan Cannon, and thank goodness our defense played the way that it did,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “But we needed to score some runs. Our offense was better today. It’s still not where it needs to be yet, but it’s better and today we had a lot of contributors up and down the lineup.”
Hoops: Georgia sets loss record
Georgia’s 84-72 loss to Florida gave the program its 23rd loss of the season, which is the most that’s ever happened in a single year. The Bulldogs have lost nine straight and 17 of its last 18 games.
“It’s disheartening; I feel for these guys in so many ways,” head coach Tom Crean said. “I feel for our guys so much. We just could not get both ends put together in a consistent way.”
