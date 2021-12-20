The Daily Recap: Five-star joins UGA for bowl practices

Here is the Dec. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Williams already practicing

Five-star defensive end Mykel Williams didn’t take long to get on the Georgia practice field. Williams’ father confirmed to UGASports.com that his son is already practicing with the program as an early enrollee.

Of Georgia’s five five-star signees, Williams is the first to get on campus and take in a practice.

As with every prospect, there is an acclimation period. So those who are joining practice for the first time must first go through the sessions in shells before putting on full pads.

Joining Williams as early enrollees for bowl practices are tight end Oscar Delp, inside linebacker Jalon Walker, athlete Malaki Starks, receiver De’Nylon Morrissette and linebacker CJ Washington.

‘A really solid plan’

Head coach Kirby Smart said Georgia has put forth the right kind of preparation heading into the College Football Playoff. The team will continue to practice in Athens until Dec. 26, which is when it will fly to Miami to begin on-site practices for the Orange Bowl against Michigan.

"There is a huge significance in every game. Just making sure that we are clear on that because I know there are people that think the bowl games don't matter, but they matter,” Smart said. “Certainly, being in the CFP heightens the attention to it. We have a really solid plan.”

Two significant plays you may have missed

Brent Rollins took a closer look at two crucial plays that may have gone unnoticed from Georgia’s SEC Championship loss to Alabama. One was on offense and the other on defense.

The offensive play showed just how well Alabama’s secondary did when defending the Georgia wideouts.

2023 commits ready for their time

With most of the 2022 recruiting class signed, Blayne Gilmer caught up with recruits who have committed in the class of 2023 to see where their thoughts are at the moment. Tight end Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) had a message to deliver to his fellow commits.

“Born a Dawg. Will die a Dawg. Can’t wait to play with y’all!” Spurlin said.

