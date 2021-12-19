Early enrollees joining Georgia for bowl practice

Georgia's Class of 2022 is getting its first taste of college football. Six early enrollees are joining the Bulldogs for bowl practices leading up to the Orange Bowl. Tight end Oscar Delp confirmed to UGASports he practiced with the team on Friday. The father of EDGE Mykel Williams confirmed Williams arrived in Athens that same day. The rest of these prospects were seen at the Georgia men's basketball game on Saturday night. Each will need a couple of acclimation days before putting on full pads. These prospects will get their feet wet before practices kick back into gear in the spring. Here's a look at the 2022 prospects practicing with the Bulldogs.

Delp became the first early enrollee to join practice when he took part on Friday. The latest in the string of elite tight ends signed by Todd Hartley, Delp will get to scrimmage alongside the likes of Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, and John FitzPatrick over the next couple weeks.

The lone five-star to engage in bowl practices, Williams arrived in Athens on Friday. He'll get an early chance to show the coaches his skills at outside linebacker. With all Georgia is losing at that position, this could be the start of Williams's push to join the pass rusher rotation in 2022.

Inside linebacker is currently one of the most talented positions on Georgia's team. Walker will spend bowl practices learning from the likes of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall. Like Williams, he could begin to show that he's worthy of a rotation spot next season with a strong showing this December.

Starks could be the most interesting prospect to keep an eye on this December. He figures to end up in the defensive backfield at either safety or star. However, with his athleticism, it wouldn't be shocking to see Georgia give Starks at least a glimpse at receiver throughout these practices. If nothing else, these sessions should give the coaches some idea of where Starks could fit best when next spring rolls around.

Morrissette will be able to learn from the likes of Kearis Jackson and George Pickens before they both likely depart after the season. Jackson could be an especially strong influence. Morrissette has been compared to him with his physical style of play.

Georgia's coaches could have another decision to make when it comes to Washington. He has the frame and athleticism to play either inside or outside linebacker. The staff will be able to evaluate him up close and see where he could fit in for practices next spring.