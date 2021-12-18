2023 Georgia commits are ready for their time

The Class of 2023 is officially on the clock. There are still some loose ends to tie up for Georgia in the current recruiting cycle and the transfer portal. In short order, however, the 2023 prospects will be the main focus of Georgia’s coaches and recruiting staff on the trail. Being one year away from signing their own letters of intent, things are starting to hit home for Georgia eight current 2023 commits. UGASports has reaction from those prospects.

Spurlin is the longest committed prospect in Georgia’s 2023 class. The South Walton standout has a succinct message to his fellow commits by way of text message. “Born a Dawg. Will die a Dawg. Can’t wait to play with y’all!” Spurlin said.

Daquayvious Sorey is the cousin of current Georgia Bulldog linebacker Xavian Sorey. Sorey is closing in on a year of being committed to UGA. The four-star receiver is greatly anticipating signing his letter of intent year from now. “I’m excited and ready to do it. It’s a blessing most definitely 🐶💯, ready to seal da deal and WORK hope y’all boys are ready to do this 💯!” Sorey said in a message.



Raymond Cottrell flipped from Florida to Georgia in November and adds depth to an already impressive group of committed receiving targets. Cottrell has become one of the more vocal leaders and public recruiters for Georgia since his announcement. “You know I’m 100% in with this. Can’t wait to sign the dotted line. I gotta momma who is counting on me. This fixing to get wicked,” Cottrell said.