UGASports - The Daily Recap: Everything you need to know for game day

Here is the Nov. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Game preview

Anthony Dasher broke down the nuts and bolts of Saturday’s game between Georgia and Mississippi State. He offered three keys to victory, a lengthy injury report and some additional pre-game notes.

Of course, all eyes will be at quarterback, where JT Daniels is expected to start.

“Multiple sources confirm that Daniels has received most of—if not all of—the reps with the first team,” Dasher wrote. “Head coach Kirby Smart, on the other hand, has remained coy as to whether or not that means he’ll be getting the call on Saturday.

"In a perfect world, the former five-star would fulfill the fondest hopes of every fan.”

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood put together how Georgia and Mississippi State stack up against each other based on the individual players’ grades from Pro Football Focus. When it comes to the receivers and defensive backs, the teams grade out similarly. The big difference comes to the trenches, where Georgia appears to have a decisive advantage, especially along the interior.

Smallwood noted Daniels will need to be cognizant of Mississippi State’s blitz package.

“Linebacker Aaron Brule leads Mississippi State in quarterback pressures this season with 20 and has two sacks,” Smallwood wrote. “Starting defensive linemen Kobe Jones (17 pressures and two sacks) and Marquiss Spencer (12 pressures and three sacks) will also generate some pressure.”

On the other side of the ball, it doesn’t appear like this will be a fair fight if the PFF grades are indicative of anything.

“The Georgia front seven against the Mississippi State offensive line will be something to watch on Saturday,” Smallwood wrote. “This is a Bulldogs defense that likes to pressure the quarterback, and a State quarterback that struggles against pressure. Right tackle Kwatrivous Johnson has allowed 20 quarterback pressures this season. Left guard Greg Eiland has allowed 25 pressures and three sacks. Center Cole Smith has allowed 19 pressures and two sacks for the season. For State to pull the upset this weekend, it will have to block better up front.”

Game predictions

It’s unanimous. Every UGASports.com staffer who participated picked Georgia to defeat Mississippi State. The best line came from none other than Rob Suggs.

“While the Dawgs, presumably led by an adult-film-mustachioed JT Daniels, would love to ride the wild wind with pigskin rocketry—the safer bet is Smart going old school yet again: Zamir right, Zamir left, Zamir roosky,” he wrote. “The win is the thing.”

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon has all the important stats you need for Saturday’s game between Georgia and Mississippi State. Included is where Zamir White stacks up with other running backs who have scored a touchdown in each game he has participated in this season.

Sorey talks finalists

When it comes to his commitment, four-star linebacker Xavien Sorey (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) told Chad Simmons he will choose between Alabama, Florida and Georgia on Dec. 16.

Sorey spoke to Simmons about each of the schools.

On Alabama: "Alabama is a winning program. How they play, how they win and the amount of players they put in the NFL stands out. The staff is great too. They have a great staff with some having NFL experience. Coach Sal Sunseri was the first coach to offer me when he was at Florida, so we have a great relationship. I also talk to coach Charles Kelly a lot too, and I like him."

On Florida: "I like how coach Dan Mullen is changing things at Florida. They are winning, they are getting top Florida recruits and they are handling business there more now. Winning is important to me, so seeing how they are playing this season does stand out. I have a great relationship with coach Christian Robinson and coach Mullen too."

On Georgia: "I talk a lot to 'Schu' (Glenn Schumann), coach Dan Lanning and coach Kirby Smart at Georgia. They have been recruiting me hard for a long time and I like the coaches there. Georgia has always been solid, and they win a lot of games, but it has been a minute since they won it all. I feel they are close and just a few pieces away, so I like how they win and produce linebackers under coach Smart."

For now, Sorey said there is no separation between the three programs.

"All three schools are equal for me right now,” he said. “I will pick the school I feel most comfortable with and where I feel I can achieve my goals at."

