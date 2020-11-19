UGASports - Stats Crunch

Stats Crunch
After an unexpected off week, Georgia comes home to take on the other Bulldogs of the SEC. Kirby Smart won his only meeting against Mississippi State as a head coach (31-3 in 2017). He won both meetings as a player (1996 and 1997). Mississippi State is the only team in the SEC he has played and was head coach against without losing.
Georgia holds an 18-6 advantage in the all-time series, but did you know that Mississippi State won three of the first four meetings? Did you know that five of the first nine meetings resulted in shutout wins for the victor? (Georgia won three of them.)
Georgia is 11-2 all-time against Mississippi State at home, but an impressive 11-1 at Sanford Stadium (opened in 1929). Georgia has held Mississippi State to single-digit points in 8 of 12 meetings at Sanford Stadium, including three shutouts.
|Winner (score)
|Winner (score)
|
1950
|
Georgia (27-0)
|
1983
|
Georgia (20-7)
|
1956
|
Mississippi State (19-7)
|
1989
|
Georgia (23-6)
|
1960
|
Georgia (20-17)
|
1997
|
Georgia (47-0)
|
1967
|
Georgia (30-0)
|
2006
|
Georgia (27-24)
|
1971
|
Georgia (35-7)
|
2011
|
Georgia (24-10)
|
1975
|
Georgia (28-6)
|
2017
|
Georgia (31-3)
If you've been reading Anthony Dasher’s daily reports or watching UGASports LIVE each week, you're more informed than most on what's going on with the quarterback situation. Whether JT Daniels makes his first start for the Bulldogs or D’Wan Mathis makes his first start since week one—or Stetson Bennett comes back—we will soon find out. Check out this deeper look at the careers of each, as Georgia faces unranked Mississippi State.
|vs. Ranked Teams
|vs. Unranked Teams
|
Stetson Bennett
|
56/112 (50.0 comp pct)
6 TD passes, 4 INT
|
49/68 (72.1 comp pct)
4 TD passes, 3 INT
|
D'Wan Mathis
|
4/13 (30.8 comp pct)
1 TD pass, 2 INT
|
8/17 (47.1 comp pct)
0 TD passes, 1 INT
|
JT Daniels
|
71/120 (59.2 comp pct)
4 TD passes, 4 INT
|
170/277 (61.4 comp pct)
11 TD passes, 7 INT
This week, with a myriad of banged-up Bulldogs, Georgia will look more to Zamir White to carry the ball. That's not necessarily a bad thing if you look what he's done as of late. His first three games this season, he averaged 3.9 yards per rush, compared to 7.0 in his last three contests. Also, he's one of five players in the nation, as well as the only player in the SEC, with a touchdown rush in every game his team has played this season (minimum four games). Here are those select five:
|Team
|Games This Season
|
Javonte Williams
|
North Carolina
|
8
|
Breece Hall
|
Iowa State
|
7
|
Zamir White
|
Georgia
|
6
|
Greg Bell
|
San Diego State
|
4
|
Ronnie Rivers
|
Fresno State
|
4
While White has been carrying the ball the most, five running backs have shared the load throughout the season. One thing of note, Mississippi State has a combined 129 net yards rushing all season. Georgia has three backs with more than that by themselves.
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|
Zamir White
|
32 / 208 / 4
|
22 / 74 / 1
|
24 / 142 / 1
|
19 / 85 / 1
|
Kendall Milton
|
7 / 56 / 0
|
4 / 7 / 0
|
9 / 54 / 0
|
11 / 66 / 0
|
James Cook
|
9 / 46 / 0
|
8 / 48 / 0
|
8 / 41 / 0
|
4 / 13 / 0
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
6 / 39 / 0
|
6 / 23 / 0
|
5 / 23 / 0
|
2 / 7 / 0
|
Daijun Edwards
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
1 / 2 / 0
|
1 / 0 / 0
|
10 / 36 / 0
James Cook is second on the team in yards receiving this season (190) and is tied for second in receptions (13). Three more receptions by Cook and he'll match his total from last season. However, if you want to talk about receptions from a running back. Mississippi State’s Jo’quavious Marks has a team-best 38 this season. His 38 is more than the amount of rushing attempts he has this season (37). Of his 38 receptions, zero have been for touchdowns.
|Season
|Receptions
|
Todd Gurley
|
2013
|
37
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
2008
|
33
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2018
|
32
|
Sony Michel
|
2015
|
26
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2019
|
24
Despite what happened in Florida, Georgia enters this week continuing to lead the conference in scoring defense, and Mississippi State is last in the conference in scoring offense. The last six meetings between the two have appeared to mimic that pattern as well.
|Miss State Rushing
|Miss State Passing
|Miss State Points
|
1997
|
55 yards
|
145 yards
|
0 points
|
2005
|
49
|
205
|
10
|
2006
|
64
|
234
|
24
|
2010 ***
|
166
|
148
|
24
|
2011
|
56
|
157
|
10
|
2017
|
177
|
103
|
3
Speaking of defense, on Stats Crunch, we've mentioned Georgia’s sack total for the last few weeks. Currently Georgia is second in the conference with 18 sacks. Here's a look at the Dawgs’ top players for sacks under Kirby Smart.
|Player One
|Player Two
|Player Three
|
2016
|
Trenton Thompson (5.0)
|
Davin Bellamy (5.0)
|
Lorenzo Carter (5.0)
|
2017
|
Roquan Smith (6.5)
|
D'Andre Walker (5.5)
|
Davin Bellamy (5.0)
|
2018
|
D'Andre Walker (7.5)
|
Channing Tindall (2.0)
|
Five tied with 1.5
|
2019
|
Azeez Ojulari (5.5)
|
Six tied with 2.5 ***
|
2020
|
Azeez Ojulari (3.5)
|
Adam Anderson (3.5)
|
Jermaine Johnson (3.0)