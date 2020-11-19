UGASports - Stats Crunch

After an unexpected off week, Georgia comes home to take on the other Bulldogs of the SEC. Kirby Smart won his only meeting against Mississippi State as a head coach (31-3 in 2017). He won both meetings as a player (1996 and 1997). Mississippi State is the only team in the SEC he has played and was head coach against without losing. Georgia holds an 18-6 advantage in the all-time series, but did you know that Mississippi State won three of the first four meetings? Did you know that five of the first nine meetings resulted in shutout wins for the victor? (Georgia won three of them.) Georgia is 11-2 all-time against Mississippi State at home, but an impressive 11-1 at Sanford Stadium (opened in 1929). Georgia has held Mississippi State to single-digit points in 8 of 12 meetings at Sanford Stadium, including three shutouts.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State at Sanford Stadium Winner (score) Winner (score) 1950 Georgia (27-0) 1983 Georgia (20-7) 1956 Mississippi State (19-7) 1989 Georgia (23-6) 1960 Georgia (20-17) 1997 Georgia (47-0) 1967 Georgia (30-0) 2006 Georgia (27-24) 1971 Georgia (35-7) 2011 Georgia (24-10) 1975 Georgia (28-6) 2017 Georgia (31-3)

If you've been reading Anthony Dasher’s daily reports or watching UGASports LIVE each week, you're more informed than most on what's going on with the quarterback situation. Whether JT Daniels makes his first start for the Bulldogs or D’Wan Mathis makes his first start since week one—or Stetson Bennett comes back—we will soon find out. Check out this deeper look at the careers of each, as Georgia faces unranked Mississippi State.

Career Passing Stats by Georgia's Top 3 Quarterbacks vs. Ranked Teams vs. Unranked Teams Stetson Bennett 56/112 (50.0 comp pct) 6 TD passes, 4 INT 49/68 (72.1 comp pct) 4 TD passes, 3 INT D'Wan Mathis 4/13 (30.8 comp pct) 1 TD pass, 2 INT 8/17 (47.1 comp pct) 0 TD passes, 1 INT JT Daniels 71/120 (59.2 comp pct) 4 TD passes, 4 INT 170/277 (61.4 comp pct) 11 TD passes, 7 INT

This week, with a myriad of banged-up Bulldogs, Georgia will look more to Zamir White to carry the ball. That's not necessarily a bad thing if you look what he's done as of late. His first three games this season, he averaged 3.9 yards per rush, compared to 7.0 in his last three contests. Also, he's one of five players in the nation, as well as the only player in the SEC, with a touchdown rush in every game his team has played this season (minimum four games). Here are those select five:

Players with TD Rushes in each of team's gms this season (min 4 gms) Team Games This Season Javonte Williams North Carolina 8 Breece Hall Iowa State 7 Zamir White Georgia 6 Greg Bell San Diego State 4 Ronnie Rivers Fresno State 4

While White has been carrying the ball the most, five running backs have shared the load throughout the season. One thing of note, Mississippi State has a combined 129 net yards rushing all season. Georgia has three backs with more than that by themselves.

Georgia's Top 5 Running Backs by Quarter this season 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Zamir White 32 / 208 / 4 22 / 74 / 1 24 / 142 / 1 19 / 85 / 1 Kendall Milton 7 / 56 / 0 4 / 7 / 0 9 / 54 / 0 11 / 66 / 0 James Cook 9 / 46 / 0 8 / 48 / 0 8 / 41 / 0 4 / 13 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 6 / 39 / 0 6 / 23 / 0 5 / 23 / 0 2 / 7 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 1 / 2 / 0 1 / 0 / 0 10 / 36 / 0

James Cook is second on the team in yards receiving this season (190) and is tied for second in receptions (13). Three more receptions by Cook and he'll match his total from last season. However, if you want to talk about receptions from a running back. Mississippi State’s Jo’quavious Marks has a team-best 38 this season. His 38 is more than the amount of rushing attempts he has this season (37). Of his 38 receptions, zero have been for touchdowns.

Most Receptions by a UGA Running Back in a season since 2000 Season Receptions Todd Gurley 2013 37 Knowshon Moreno 2008 33 D'Andre Swift 2018 32 Sony Michel 2015 26 D'Andre Swift 2019 24

Despite what happened in Florida, Georgia enters this week continuing to lead the conference in scoring defense, and Mississippi State is last in the conference in scoring offense. The last six meetings between the two have appeared to mimic that pattern as well.

Georgia's Defense/Mississippi State's Offense - Last 6 Meeting Miss State Rushing Miss State Passing Miss State Points 1997 55 yards 145 yards 0 points 2005 49 205 10 2006 64 234 24 2010 *** 166 148 24 2011 56 157 10 2017 177 103 3

Speaking of defense, on Stats Crunch, we've mentioned Georgia’s sack total for the last few weeks. Currently Georgia is second in the conference with 18 sacks. Here's a look at the Dawgs’ top players for sacks under Kirby Smart.