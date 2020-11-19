 UGASports - Stats Crunch
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 23:46:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Stats Crunch

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

After an unexpected off week, Georgia comes home to take on the other Bulldogs of the SEC. Kirby Smart won his only meeting against Mississippi State as a head coach (31-3 in 2017). He won both meetings as a player (1996 and 1997). Mississippi State is the only team in the SEC he has played and was head coach against without losing.

Georgia holds an 18-6 advantage in the all-time series, but did you know that Mississippi State won three of the first four meetings? Did you know that five of the first nine meetings resulted in shutout wins for the victor? (Georgia won three of them.)

Georgia is 11-2 all-time against Mississippi State at home, but an impressive 11-1 at Sanford Stadium (opened in 1929). Georgia has held Mississippi State to single-digit points in 8 of 12 meetings at Sanford Stadium, including three shutouts.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State at Sanford Stadium
Winner (score) Winner (score)

1950

Georgia (27-0)

1983

Georgia (20-7)

1956

Mississippi State (19-7)

1989

Georgia (23-6)

1960

Georgia (20-17)

1997

Georgia (47-0)

1967

Georgia (30-0)

2006

Georgia (27-24)

1971

Georgia (35-7)

2011

Georgia (24-10)

1975

Georgia (28-6)

2017

Georgia (31-3)
*** Mississippi State defeafed Georgia 9-0 in Athens at Sanford Field in 1914

If you've been reading Anthony Dasher’s daily reports or watching UGASports LIVE each week, you're more informed than most on what's going on with the quarterback situation. Whether JT Daniels makes his first start for the Bulldogs or D’Wan Mathis makes his first start since week one—or Stetson Bennett comes back—we will soon find out. Check out this deeper look at the careers of each, as Georgia faces unranked Mississippi State.

Career Passing Stats by Georgia's Top 3 Quarterbacks
vs. Ranked Teams vs. Unranked Teams

Stetson Bennett

56/112 (50.0 comp pct)

6 TD passes, 4 INT

49/68 (72.1 comp pct)

4 TD passes, 3 INT

D'Wan Mathis

4/13 (30.8 comp pct)

1 TD pass, 2 INT

8/17 (47.1 comp pct)

0 TD passes, 1 INT

JT Daniels

71/120 (59.2 comp pct)

4 TD passes, 4 INT

170/277 (61.4 comp pct)

11 TD passes, 7 INT

This week, with a myriad of banged-up Bulldogs, Georgia will look more to Zamir White to carry the ball. That's not necessarily a bad thing if you look what he's done as of late. His first three games this season, he averaged 3.9 yards per rush, compared to 7.0 in his last three contests. Also, he's one of five players in the nation, as well as the only player in the SEC, with a touchdown rush in every game his team has played this season (minimum four games). Here are those select five:

Players with TD Rushes in each of team's gms this season (min 4 gms)
Team Games This Season

Javonte Williams

North Carolina

8

Breece Hall

Iowa State

7

Zamir White

Georgia

6

Greg Bell

San Diego State

4

Ronnie Rivers

Fresno State

4
*** Zamir White also had a TD rush in his last game last season (Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor)

While White has been carrying the ball the most, five running backs have shared the load throughout the season. One thing of note, Mississippi State has a combined 129 net yards rushing all season. Georgia has three backs with more than that by themselves.

Georgia's Top 5 Running Backs by Quarter this season
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

Zamir White

32 / 208 / 4

22 / 74 / 1

24 / 142 / 1

19 / 85 / 1

Kendall Milton

7 / 56 / 0

4 / 7 / 0

9 / 54 / 0

11 / 66 / 0

James Cook

9 / 46 / 0

8 / 48 / 0

8 / 41 / 0

4 / 13 / 0

Kenny McIntosh

6 / 39 / 0

6 / 23 / 0

5 / 23 / 0

2 / 7 / 0

Daijun Edwards

0 / 0 / 0

1 / 2 / 0

1 / 0 / 0

10 / 36 / 0

James Cook is second on the team in yards receiving this season (190) and is tied for second in receptions (13). Three more receptions by Cook and he'll match his total from last season. However, if you want to talk about receptions from a running back. Mississippi State’s Jo’quavious Marks has a team-best 38 this season. His 38 is more than the amount of rushing attempts he has this season (37). Of his 38 receptions, zero have been for touchdowns.

Most Receptions by a UGA Running Back in a season since 2000
Season Receptions

Todd Gurley

2013

37

Knowshon Moreno

2008

33

D'Andre Swift

2018

32

Sony Michel

2015

26

D'Andre Swift

2019

24

Despite what happened in Florida, Georgia enters this week continuing to lead the conference in scoring defense, and Mississippi State is last in the conference in scoring offense. The last six meetings between the two have appeared to mimic that pattern as well.

Georgia's Defense/Mississippi State's Offense - Last 6 Meeting
Miss State Rushing Miss State Passing Miss State Points

1997

55 yards

145 yards

0 points

2005

49

205

10

2006

64

234

24

2010 ***

166

148

24

2011

56

157

10

2017

177

103

3
*** Last time Mississippi State won in the series

Speaking of defense, on Stats Crunch, we've mentioned Georgia’s sack total for the last few weeks. Currently Georgia is second in the conference with 18 sacks. Here's a look at the Dawgs’ top players for sacks under Kirby Smart.

Sack Leaders by Bulldogs under Kirby Smart
Player One Player Two Player Three

2016

Trenton Thompson (5.0)

Davin Bellamy (5.0)

Lorenzo Carter (5.0)

2017

Roquan Smith (6.5)

D'Andre Walker (5.5)

Davin Bellamy (5.0)

2018

D'Andre Walker (7.5)

Channing Tindall (2.0)

Five tied with 1.5

2019

Azeez Ojulari (5.5)

Six tied with 2.5 ***

2020

Azeez Ojulari (3.5)

Adam Anderson (3.5)

Jermaine Johnson (3.0)
*** Tyler Clark, Quay Walker, Jermaine Johnson, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}