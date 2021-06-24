The Daily Recap: Dylan Longeran's future two-sport decision

Here is the June 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Lonergan’s long-term decision

Quarterback Dylan Lonergan (Brookwood/Snellville, Ga.) is one of the best at his position in the class of 2023. However, there is a chance that Lonergan could bypass football given how good he is on the pitching mound.

Lonergan still has plenty of time to make that decision. But he told Blayne Gilmer that is something he will consider throughout his recruitment.

"I honestly love both (sports) the same. I'm not really sure how that is going to play out. I'll have to cross that bridge when it comes in a couple of years," Lonergan said. "Draft wise, I just have to see. I'd definitely consider it. It just depends on how early."

In the event he were to bypass the MLB out of high school, Lonergan would like to play both sports in college. Of course, he would have to figure out the logistics of that with football head coach Kirby Smart and baseball head coach Scott Stricklin.

Lonergan has spoken to Stricklin about the chance of playing both sports if he were to commit to the Bulldogs.

“All the baseball coaches I've talked to, they've been good with it. But I know they can all say that," Lonergan said. "My dad tells me it's important to see what experience they have with it (someone playing baseball and football). Especially at the quarterback position in football."

When it came to football, Lonergan said he had a great conversation with offensive coordinator Todd Monken about the direction he’s taking the quarterbacks.

"Talking ball with Coach Monken was good. He put me on the board a little bit," Lonergan said. "It's definitely good to talk about their offense and see how I would fit into it."

Formby talks UGA connections

Although class of 2023 offensive tackle Wilkin Formby (Northridge/Tuscaloosa, Ala.) grew up near the Crimson Tide’s campus, he’s open to any school that’s recruiting him. Formby’s family actually has relationships with Smart and special teams coordinator Scott Cochran, dating back to when those two were on Alabama’s staff.

That familiarity could help Georgia if they continue recruiting Formby.

"(Cochran) was there basically most of my childhood," Formby said. "We would go to the country club and stuff together, and he'd be there. If I’d see him in public, we’d talk for a while."

In addition, Formby’s mother is a Georgia graduate, giving him another tie to the university.

Georgia and Alabama have yet to offer Formby, although both schools have remained in contact. Formby said the UGA staff is waiting to see how his junior season goes before extending an offer.

On his recent visit to Georgia, Formby said offensive line coach Matt Luke offered some constructive criticism during a workout.

"They wanted me to work on staying square in pass (protection) and then working on getting my outside hand on the punch, just getting more confident with that," Formby said. "I mean, just everything that you can think of, really."

Scouting South Carolina

Anthony Dasher spoke with GamecockCentral.com’s Chris Clark to get an early look about how South Carolina will look under first-year head coach Shane Beamer.

"There's a different vibe than in the past,” Clark said. “Previously, the program was thought of as more of an 'organization' and while the academics and off-field accomplishments under Will Muschamp were quite good, there was certainly more of a professional feel to the team. We don't know yet what this will ultimately equate to, but Shane Beamer has seemed to place an emphasis on things like trust, love, and gratitude. The focus seems to be creating a family type of feel within the building, and those things are being talked about a lot in recruiting as well."

Clark also touched on how South Carolina’s situation at quarterback looks at the moment.

“The projected starter remains Luke Doty, who entered and exited the spring as the number one option,” Clark said. “He's still inexperienced, as he only took over as the starter midway through the 2020 season. Doty has plenty of athleticism and natural talent, and the staff spent the spring trying to hone in on his in-pocket passing. Transfer Jason Brown and true freshman Colten Gauthier also remain in the mix, with the latter constituting the backup option after spring ball. There's still room for movement here, but Doty remains the favorite—a strong one—to start."

How SCOUTS decision affects college football

On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the NCAA couldn’t prohibit certain education related benefits to college athletes. However, Justice Brett Kavanaugh's scathing rebuke in a concurring opinion shows that this is only the beginning for sweeping changes to the NCAA’s model—which will go significantly farther than name, image and likeness.

"All of the restaurants in a region cannot come together to cut cooks’ wages on the theory that 'customers prefer' to eat food from low-paid cooks,” Kavanaugh wrote. “Law firms cannot conspire to cabin lawyers’ salaries in the name of providing legal services out of a 'love of the law.' Hospitals cannot agree to cap nurses’ income in order to create a 'purer' form of helping the sick. News organizations cannot join forces to curtail pay to reporters to preserve a 'tradition' of public-minded journalism. Movie studios cannot collude to slash benefits to camera crews to kindle a 'spirit of amateurism” in Hollywood. Price-fixing labor is price-fixing labor. And price-fixing labor is ordinarily a textbook antitrust problem because it extinguishes the free market in which individuals can otherwise obtain fair compensation for their work.”

Hoops: Clowney talks visit

Four-star center Noah Clowney (Dorman/Roebuck, S.C.) spoke to Jamie Shaw about his recent visit to Georgia. The 6-foot-10 big man like what he saw from head coach Tom Crean’s program.

“The visit, we went around the campus, he showed me a lot,” Clowney said. “The most important part, to me, was he showed me a lot of film. He showed me film of myself, and he showed me film of a lot of players similar to me. He focused a lot on my development which is the most important thing to me.”

Georgia makes the cut for Treyaun Webb