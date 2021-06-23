Dylan Lonergan is one of the more interesting prospects in the entire Class of 2023. Not only is Lonergan one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but he is also a phenom on the pitcher's mound for Brookwood High School. Lonergan was on campus yesterday at the University of Georgia. UGASports spoke with Lonergan both before and after the visit to gauge what was expected by the two-sport start going in, and how Georgia delivered.