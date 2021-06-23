Scouting the opponent: An insider's look at South Carolina

The Shane Beamer era is all set to begin for South Carolina, as the former tight ends coach at Georgia replaces Will Muschamp, who currently serves as a senior analyst for Kirby Smart.

Naturally, Beamer’s first Gamecock squad will have plenty of questions.

We’ll start with the offense where sophomore Larry Doty and transfer Jason Brown will battle for the starting job at quarterback.

Doty completed 43 of 71 passes for South Carolina toward the latter part of the season, while Brown comes from FCS St. Francis, who did not play after the school canceled its season due to the Covid news.

Running back Kevin Harris had a banner season as a sophomore, rushing 185 times for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns, and certainly figures to be focal point for Beamer’s offense.

Unfortunately, other than that, there don't appear to be a lot of impact skill players available.

Tight end Nick Muse led the team in receptions after catching 30 passes for 425 yards. Harris was the second-leading pass catcher, with 21 catches for 159 yards out of the backfield. South Carolina’s leading returnee at wideout is senior Jalen Brooks, but he just caught 11 passes.

South Carolina does return four of its five starters on the offensive line, including left tackle Jakai Moore and right tackle Dylan Wonnum.

On defense, South Carolina returns seven starters, including edge rushers Kingsley Engabare and Aaron Sterling. The Gamecocks also dipped into the transfer portal to snag former Georgia State standout Jordan Strachan, who tied for the FBS lead in sacks with 10.5.

The secondary, however, is a question, as safety R.J. Roderick is the lone returning starter.

Kicker Parker White is back and has a chance to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.