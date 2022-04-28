The Daily Recap: Draft day has arrived

Here is the April 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Draft day

Georgia is expected to have a big presence throughout the next three days during the NFL draft. And in the first round, the Bulldogs have a great chance to see three players selected.

Those former Bulldogs are defensive end Travon Walker, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Walker is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Safety Lewis Cine and linebacker Nakobe Dean are the next who at least have a shot at the first round.

From there, George Pickens, Quay Walker, Jamaree Salyer, Channing Tindall, and James Cook should go next and before the third round is completed. Zamir White, Justin Shaffer, Jake Camarda and Derion Kendrick also have shots of being drafted too.

In total, Georgia could have 14 players selected, which would tie Ohio State and LSU’s record for most players taken in one draft.

Mock draft tracker

Heading into Thursday night, Patrick Garbin compiled one final mock draft involving where Georgia’s hopefuls could be headed. All five mocks that he averaged have Walker going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis is the only other consensus first-rounder, with Wyatt going in the first round in four of five of the mocks.

Three other players earned at least one first-round nod in the mock drafts that Garbin compiled.

Rhett explains commitment decision

Jed May spoke with cornerback Justyn Rhett (Bishop Gorman/Las Vegas), who explained why he decided to commit to Georgia recently. Rhett was previously committed to Notre Dame but decommitted during the G-Day Game.

Rhett went into detail about his relationship with secondary coach Fran Brown, and how head coach Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp interacted with him during his visit to the program.

Searels breaks his own rule

Historically, offensive line coach Stacy Searels doesn’t offer prospects until he has seen them in person. That changed when he elected to go ahead and extend a scholarship offer to class of 2025 offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist (Salem/Virginia Beach, Va.).

May spoke with Gilchrist about what that meant to the young and talented offensive lineman.

Leaving it to beavers

Anthony Dasher wrote a fun story about how the Georgia baseball team has recently incorporated two Buc-ees stuffed beavers into the game-day ritual. Two of Georgia’s relief pitchers are responsible for this, which has turned into somewhat of a superstition as well.

