Georgia baseball team leaving it ... to beavers?

“A beaver shall lead them there.”

Georgia may be known as the Bulldogs. However, a pair of chubby-cheeked, bucktooth critters sporting red caps with soul-searching eyes have found themselves a home within Scott Stricklin's 14th-ranked squad.



Say hello to Buck and Buxton, a pair of stuffed refugees from Buc-ees, a growing chain of travel centers, known for their mall-like selection of foodstuffs and snacks, over 200 gas pumps and self-billed as the cleanest restrooms you’ll find anywhere.

For Georgia relief pitchers Will Pearson and Davis Rokose, discovering their new friends amongst the madness during a stop in Leeds, Ala., enroute to last weekend's series at Alabama, represented an opportunity they simply could not pass up.

For the good of the team, the Bulldog relievers made a sacrifice each felt had to be made.

“I was actually standing there next to Davis. He saw them, he pointed it out and I told him we had to have one,” Pearson said. “I got one, so he said I’ve got to have one, too. So, we both ended up getting the beavers.”

At first, teammates looked askance. Who were these furry strangers?

Stricklin himself admitted he, too, was unsure.

“I saw Will Pearson get on the bus with a stuffed animal, and my first thought was well, there goes his meal money,” Stricklin said. “Guys are always complaining about things. They complain about meal money, and I’m like well, you spent all your money on a stuffed animal.”

But after going 3-1 with the beavers as official team members, who's to discount their power?

“When we got on the bus, everyone was kind of looking at the beavers, so we knew we had to have them in the dugout,” Pearson said. “The first inning on Friday, Cole Wagner hits the three-run home run. So there was something to it. The beaver had a little magic with him.”