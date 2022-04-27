Stacy Searels breaks his own rule, offers 2025 OL Jaylen Gilchrist
Every rule has its exceptions.
Stacy Searels doesn't like to offer prospects unless he's seen them in person. However, his plans to visit 2025 offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist at his school Tuesday fell through.
But Searels broke his own rule in this case, extending an offer anyway to the prospect out of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
"Words can't even explain how happy and honored I am for the opportunity," Gilchrist said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news