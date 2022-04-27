Every rule has its exceptions.

Stacy Searels doesn't like to offer prospects unless he's seen them in person. However, his plans to visit 2025 offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist at his school Tuesday fell through.

But Searels broke his own rule in this case, extending an offer anyway to the prospect out of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

"Words can't even explain how happy and honored I am for the opportunity," Gilchrist said.

