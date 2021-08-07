The Daily Recap: Dominick Blaylock, Kearis Jackson injury updates
Blaylock, Jackson still recovering
Georgia opened fall camp with receivers Dominick Blaylock (ACL) and Kearis Jackson (knee) unable to fully participate due to their respective injuries. Blaylock is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last preseason.
“Dom is still not cleared 100 percent. He’s walking through, he’s jogging through, but he’s not out there in competitive environments,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Kearis is still the same. He’s recovering. He’s doing a good job of pushing himself back. Certainly, he has a very good understanding of our offense and knows what we want. He’s very involved in walk-throughs and practice. He’s just not able to go full speed.”
Elsewhere at receiver, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was able to practice. Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered an ankle injury against Florida that put him out for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Linebackers Nakobe Dean (shoulder) and MJ Sherman (shoulder) were both able to open practice on Friday. Receiver George Pickens (ACL) was out with his timetable still uncertain.
Cine talks secondary additions
Safety Lewis Cine said he was impressed with what he saw from defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith at practice. Kendrick is positioned to be an outside cornerback while Smith is playing both safety and sta.
"They’re who they say they are," Cine said. "We kind of knew what we were getting. Based off practices and everything we’ve kind of been doing, workouts and whatever. They’re solid guys. They bring a whole lot to the table."
Kirby Smart speaks
Daniels’ growth
It’s easy to assume quarterback JT Daniels would enter the 2021 season more confident based on how he performed in Georgia’s final four games a year ago. However, Smart said Daniels has been steady with his approach ever since he arrived on campus.
“I’ve really not seen a lot of difference in his confidence. To be a quarterback, you have to be a confident person, in and of itself,” Smart said. “He’s probably got more confidence with good reason from actual experience in the SEC having played, than he had prior. But he didn’t lack confidence, whether it was in his arm, his mind, any of that from when he first got here.”
What has improved is his rapport with his skill position players.
“I think his mental growth and maybe his confidence level in his relationship with the receivers and tight ends have improved. His relationship with the players, just sheer connection, has improved, which therefore has improved confidence,” Smart said. “It’s much easier to demand excellence when you know somebody personally, than walk out there and you’ve been on Zoom for three months like we were this time last year. He’s in a much better position to be confident.”
Tight end John FitzPatrick noted that Georgia’s offense should be in good shape with the numerous returning contributors from last year’s squad.
“I’d say the biggest difference will be we have a lot of continuity. We return a lot of starters, a lot of great players,” FitzPatrick said. “We’re ready to make explosive plays through the passing game, through the run game. I think we’re going to connect on all cylinders.”
Dean’s studying hard
Able to practice now that his shoulder is healed, Dean said he’s entering fall camp as if he’s brand new to the team. That means he’s putting in plenty of extra study time to ensure he has all the plays down.
"I’m trying to attack the fall camp like I don’t know any plays at all,” Dean said. “Last night, I’m still looking over day one install before I go to bed to make sure I’m fresh in everything for practice. After this, I’ll look at it again before I go into first practice."
Jake Pope updates his recruitment
