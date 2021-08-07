The Daily Recap: Dominick Blaylock, Kearis Jackson injury updates

Here is the Aug. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Blaylock, Jackson still recovering

Georgia opened fall camp with receivers Dominick Blaylock (ACL) and Kearis Jackson (knee) unable to fully participate due to their respective injuries. Blaylock is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last preseason.

“Dom is still not cleared 100 percent. He’s walking through, he’s jogging through, but he’s not out there in competitive environments,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Kearis is still the same. He’s recovering. He’s doing a good job of pushing himself back. Certainly, he has a very good understanding of our offense and knows what we want. He’s very involved in walk-throughs and practice. He’s just not able to go full speed.”

Elsewhere at receiver, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was able to practice. Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered an ankle injury against Florida that put him out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Linebackers Nakobe Dean (shoulder) and MJ Sherman (shoulder) were both able to open practice on Friday. Receiver George Pickens (ACL) was out with his timetable still uncertain.

Cine talks secondary additions

Safety Lewis Cine said he was impressed with what he saw from defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith at practice. Kendrick is positioned to be an outside cornerback while Smith is playing both safety and sta.

​​"They’re who they say they are," Cine said. "We kind of knew what we were getting. Based off practices and everything we’ve kind of been doing, workouts and whatever. They’re solid guys. They bring a whole lot to the table."

Kirby Smart speaks