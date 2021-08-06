News and notes from UGA players on first day of fall camp

The time for talking is over. Well, actually, it's just getting started. Georgia players met with the media Friday, the first day of preseason camp. Here are some highlights from the world of the Bulldogs as camp is on the verge of getting started.

Lewis Cine opens up on his 'why'

- Georgia coaches and players have referenced "skull sessions" dating back to the spring. These are team meetings for players to develop deeper connections and learn each other's "why"—what motivates them. Senior safety Lewis Cine shared that his why is his mother and daughter. His mother "has been through things for me. She never complained and she just kept pushing through." As for his young daughter, Cine said, "She's someone I'm going to go through a brick wall for." Cine said he really uses them to keep himself going during team run sessions, when players have obstacles and challenges thrown at them. - Cine said quarterback JT Daniels brings a "California swag" to practice. He feels Daniels has earned the team's respect and taken command of the quarterback position in part because "he knows how to carry himself when things aren’t going well and when they are going well." - Cine says that when Daniels makes a play in their player-led 7-on-7 competitions, he's going to let Georgia's defense know about it. Apparently, Daniels likes to talk a little smack. And when Cine makes a play, he lets Daniels know about it. - On the secondary transfer additions Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick, Cine said "They're who they say they are." He added the Bulldogs "use what we have" and "we use them to their strengths, we use them the best way we can." - Cine said Oklahoma and Texas's addition to the SEC brings "something new" to the league, due to the fact that they're programs known for putting a lot of points on the scoreboard. - Finally, Cine showed his confidence. When asked if there were any receivers that have given him trouble in 7-on-7s, Cine replied, "Never."

"We're going to have to fix that this year." — James Cook

Nakobe Dean searching for 'newness in everything'

- Junior linebacker Nakobe Dean is searching for the "newness in everything" despite being one of the veteran leaders of the defense. Dean said, "I’m trying to attack the fall camp like I don’t know any plays at all. Last night, I’m still looking over day one install before I go to bed to make sure I’m fresh in everything for practice. After this, I’ll look at it again before I go into first practice." - Coming off surgery to repair a shoulder injury, Dean said, "I haven't missed one step," and he has been participating in all team activities. - Speaking on skill sessions, Dean said, "I feel like we all know each other a little better than I have. I feel like that just goes hand in hand with one of our core values, which is connection. Everybody being able to know each other’s why and everything and connecting to each other, I feel like the skull sessions have been great, and it has had a positive effect on our team."

John FitzPatrick excited about offensive continuity

- John FitzPatrick said continuity is the biggest difference in this year’s offense compared to last. "We are ready to make explosive plays." He added, “I think we will click on all cylinders.” - FitzPatrick: “I think Coach Monken is going to draw up some great plays.” - FitzPatrick said freshman Brock Bowers and sophomore Darnell Washington have done “a great job” over the summer at the tight end spots. - FitzPatrick said “all our positions are connected” when asked if LSU transfer Arik Gilbert has spent any time in the tight end room. - FitzPatrick was asked if he feels like the "forgotten man" at tight end. He said, "that doesn't affect me at all. I don't even think about that at all." - FitzPatrick said it’s hard to compare the quarterbacks he's played with, but notes that JT Daniels “has tons of confidence.”

James Cook expecting more explosive plays on the ground