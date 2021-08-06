Lewis Cine on where Georgia's secondary stands

Georgia's secondary has undergone a major facelift this offseason.

Six major contributors from last season—Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Mark Webb, DJ Daniel, Tyrique Stevenson—are gone. While safety Lewis Cine said "it brings joy to my heart" to see four Bulldogs drafted earlier this year, that means the 2021 team will have tons of new faces in key roles.

With fall camp now underway, Cine said he's liking what he's seeing so far.

"We use what we have, even if it may be getting guys from other places," Cine said. "We use them to their strengths, we use them the best way we can. We’re getting better and better every day, one percent at a time. That’s all that matters at the end of the day."

As a junior, Cine is one of the most experienced players left on the back end. He is joined by senior cornerback Ameer Speed. Speed has seen plenty of special teams action at Georgia, but he has never been a frontline corner in his four collegiate seasons.

Cine also alluded to transfer additions Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick. Smith joins the Bulldogs after excelling as a safety at West Virginia last season. Kendrick, a former All-ACC corner at Clemson, announced his transfer to Athens on June 1.

Kendrick will be one of the prime candidates for a starting corner spot. Smith's versatility makes him a bit harder to predict, but he figures to get plenty of camp reps and playing time at both safety and STAR.

"They’re who they say they are," Cine said. "We kind of knew what we were getting. Based off practices and everything we’ve kind of been doing, workouts and whatever. They’re solid guys. They bring a whole lot to the table."

There are veteran options available throughout the secondary. However, young players will be pushing to earn some playing time as well.

Redshirt freshmen Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo are right in the thick of the battle to start at corner. Kimber received first-team reps in the G-Day spring game back in April.

Other true freshmen battling for playing time include Nyland Green, Kamari Lassiter, David Daniel, and Javon Bullard.

"I think we’re going to see more of the young guys, just seeing what the young guys have to offer and what they bring to the table," Cine said. "With fall camp, a lot of people are going to get to see that, and they’re going to get talked about more."

There's plenty left to sort out for Georgia in the secondary. As fall camp continues, these competitions will evolve and heat up as the season opener on Sept. 4 draws closer.