The Daily Recap: Dawgs honored after regular season

Here is the Dec. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Top SEC honors for Bowers, Smart The Associated Press named Kirby Smart the SEC’s Coach of the Year and Brock Bowers the conference’s Newcomer of the Year. Bowers was also one of four UGA players named to the All-SEC first team. The other three were defensive tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Lewis Cine. Six UGA players were named to the All-SEC second team— offensive linemen Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer, along with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Channing Tindall, cornerback Derion Kendrick and punter Jake Camarda. Rumors vs. Facts Georgia currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2022 cycle. The Bulldogs’ coaching staff is hitting the road in efforts to further solidify relationships with current commits and to make final in-home pitches to key targets. The UGASports recruiting staff discussed all the latest from the recruiting trail and the transfer portal.

Speer developing more than just speed Jed May spoke with Georgia commit Cole Speer (Calhoun/Calhoun, Ga.), who said he is looking to prove he’s more than just a speedy receiver. Speer said he takes pride in his blocking as he continues to develop into a well-rounded player at his position. Vote Nick Chubb to the Pro Bowl

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qowqBFVkVSWSBSRVRXRUVUID0gMSBWT1RFwqDwn5qoPGJyPjxi cj5SRVRXRUVUIHRvwqA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvUHJvQm93bFZvdGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNQcm9Cb3dsVm90ZTwvYT7CoGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05pY2tDaHViYjIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBOaWNrQ2h1YmIyMTwvYT4g4oC877iPPGJyPjxicj5MZXQmIzM5O3Mgc2Vu ZCB0aGUgQ2h1YmIgVHJhaW4gdG8gdGhlIFBybyBCb3dsIPCfmoIgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VoZEZaSWx4QkgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9l aGRGWklseEJIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBH ZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v R2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY2MjI1OTc1MzIzMjA5NzMyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Vote Matthew Stafford to the Pro Bowl

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIEVWRVJZIFJFVFdFRVQgPSAxIFZPVEUg8J+aqDxicj48YnI+ UkVUV0VFVCB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvUHJvQm93bFZvdGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNQcm9Cb3dsVm90ZTwvYT4gZm9yIE1hdHQgU3RhZmZvcmQg4oC877iP PGJyPjxicj5MZXQmIzM5O3Mgc2VuZCBTdGFmZm9yZCB0byB0aGUgUHJvIEJv d2zigLzvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tQZTVUeWZHdzAiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LUGU1VHlmR3cwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3Jn aWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY4NzMy NTA1MjkzNDE4NDk4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDks IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Visiting Athens

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdGhlbnMgdGhpcyB3ZWVrZW5kLuKdpO+4j+KAjfCfqbkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NlRkN5d3I4QW8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T ZUZDeXdyOEFvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IOKAnEpVTElP4oCdIEhVTVBIUkVZ IPCflbTwn4++IChAX0p1bGlhbjEyaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9fSnVsaWFuMTJrL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY4NzQzNTU2NTQ2NDA0MzUz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Calling the Orange Bowl



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm5vdW5jZXJzIG9uIEVTUE4gZm9yIHRoZSBPcmFuZ2UgQm93bCB3 aWxsIGJlIENocmlzIEZvd2xlciwgS2lyayBIZXJic3RyZWl0LCBIb2xseSBS b3dlIGFuZCBNYXJ0eSBTbWl0aC48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbnRob255IERhc2hl ciAoQEFudGhvbnlEYXNoZXIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0FudGhvbnlEYXNoZXIxL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY4NjczMTU1OTUwNTk2MTAz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Outside the Vent Betting tips for the college football bowl season. An Oklahoma state senator wants to name a desolate highway after Lincoln Riley. Oklahoma State's defensive coordinator is leaving for the same job at Ohio State.