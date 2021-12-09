The Daily Recap: Dawgs honored after regular season
Jason Butt
•
UGASports
Staff
Here is the Dec. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Top SEC honors for Bowers, Smart
The Associated Press named Kirby Smart the SEC’s Coach of the Year and Brock Bowers the conference’s Newcomer of the Year. Bowers was also one of four UGA players named to the All-SEC first team. The other three were defensive tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Lewis Cine.
Six UGA players were named to the All-SEC second team— offensive linemen Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer, along with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Channing Tindall, cornerback Derion Kendrick and punter Jake Camarda.
Rumors vs. Facts
Georgia currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2022 cycle. The Bulldogs’ coaching staff is hitting the road in efforts to further solidify relationships with current commits and to make final in-home pitches to key targets. The UGASports recruiting staff discussed all the latest from the recruiting trail and the transfer portal.
