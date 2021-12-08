Top SEC honors for Smart, Bowers
Kirby Smart has been named the Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year.
Smart thus far has led the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record, including a berth in the College Football Playoffs on Dec. 31 against Michigan.
He was not the only Bulldog so honored.
Tight end Brock Bowers was tabbed the SEC Newcomer of the Year. The native of Napa, California, leads Georgia in receiving with 47 catches for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson were named the league’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.
Bowers was one of four Bulldogs to be voted to the first team. Others include nose tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean, and safety Lewis Cine.
Six players earned second-team honors.
They include offensive linemen Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer, along with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Channing Tindall, cornerback Derion Kendrick, and punter Jake Camarda.
First Team Offense
QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California
RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans
RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia
OL — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee
OL — Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi
OL — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas
OL — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida
C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.
TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.
WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas
K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana
AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.
First Team Defense
DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama
DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George’s County, Maryland
DT — DeMarvin Leal, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas
DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina
LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia
LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi
LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge
DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama
DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas
DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina
DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia
SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia
SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia
Second Team Offense
QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas
RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
OL — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta
OL — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas
OL — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
OL —Cade Mays, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Knoxville, Tennessee
C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas
WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky
WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada
PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas
Second Team Defense
DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi
DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.
DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia
DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama
LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina
LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia
LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas
DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina
DB_Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina
DB_AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
DB_Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois
P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia
AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri