Top SEC honors for Smart, Bowers

Kirby Smart has been named the Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year.

Smart thus far has led the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record, including a berth in the College Football Playoffs on Dec. 31 against Michigan.

He was not the only Bulldog so honored.

Tight end Brock Bowers was tabbed the SEC Newcomer of the Year. The native of Napa, California, leads Georgia in receiving with 47 catches for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson were named the league’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

Bowers was one of four Bulldogs to be voted to the first team. Others include nose tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean, and safety Lewis Cine.

Six players earned second-team honors.

They include offensive linemen Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer, along with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Channing Tindall, cornerback Derion Kendrick, and punter Jake Camarda.

First Team Offense

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California

RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans

RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia

OL — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee

OL — Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi

OL — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas

OL — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida

C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.

TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.

WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri

WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas

K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana

AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.

First Team Defense

DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama

DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George’s County, Maryland

DT — DeMarvin Leal, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas

DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina

LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia

LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi

LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge

DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama

DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas

DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina

DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia

SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia

SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia

Second Team Offense

QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California

RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas

RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama

OL — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta

OL — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas

OL — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia

OL —Cade Mays, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Knoxville, Tennessee

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas

WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky

WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada

PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas

Second Team Defense

DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi

DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.

DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia

DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama

LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina

LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia

LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas

DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina

DB_Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina

DB_AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama

DB_Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois

P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia

AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri