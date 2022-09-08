Here is the Sept. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Improved conditioning Coming out of last week’s 49-3 win over Oregon, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he was particularly pleased with how tight end Darnell Washington’s conditioning held up. The big tight end caught two passes for 33 yards, which included a highlight-reel play where he shook off one defender and hurdled another. “He works really hard. He’s a much better practice player,” Smart said. “His stamina has improved since his freshman year, and he’s done a really good job of managing his weight.” Washington saw 35 snaps in the game, which were only two fewer than fellow tight end Brock Bowers. “I thought he was in the best shape he’s ever been in, (better) than what he was the spring of last year when he actually had a foot injury that kept him out for spring,” Smart said. “He had to climb that hill again over the summer to put himself in shape. He’s done a good job this offseason to put himself in position to play harder, longer, and that’s important for him. When he plays harder, longer, he shows his talent.” Jim Donnan interviewed Samford head coach Chris Hatcher

No shortcuts Linebacker Chaz Chambliss is always looking to do more to improve his game. His high school coach advised neve to do the bare minimum. That’s something he lives by each day at practice. “Depending on what I was good on in practice or what reps I need to get back. If I didn't strike good enough, after practice, I will hit the sleds,” he said. “If I feel like my pass rush was lacking, then I will go hit the pass rush sleds or work with coach after practice. It is all depending on the practice before or the game plan that week." Xs and Foes Brent Rollins went over some play designs and sequences from Georgia’s big win over Oregon. Among those was a play in the first quarter that Oregon should have read as a screen pass from the alignment. “After coming out of the huddle in a bunch formation to the wide side of the field (by the way, also examine how not ready for action the Duck defense is), the Bulldogs shift to a trips formation,” Rollins wrote. “Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington’s alignment should be a trigger. They aren’t that close together by chance. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken dials up the quick screen to get Bowers the ball early.” UGA lands in Bolden’s top three Athlete KJ Bolden (Buford/Buford, Ga.) told Jed May that Georgia has a place in his top three schools at the moment. This has been aided through Bolden’s relationship with UGA quality control staffer Montgomery VanGorder, who also happened to attend Buford. Hoops: 2022-23 schedule set Georgia revealed its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, with the program tipping its season off on Nov. 7 at home against Western Carolina. The Bulldogs will play at Georgia Tech on Dec. 6 and against Notre Dame in Atlanta on Dec. 18. Game day is approaching

