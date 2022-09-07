News More News
Basketball schedule set

After previously announcing the non-conference portion of its schedule, the SEC on Wednesday announced the conference slate for its 14 member teams.

That obviously includes Georgia, which will tip off SEC play by hosting Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

“The SEC is now the top conference in college basketball, much like it has been in football for years,” head coach Mike White said in a statement. “We’re excited that our schedule is set, and this team is working extremely hard to be prepared for the challenges the league presents in every game. This team is extremely dedicated to our ultimate goal to rebuild Georgia Basketball.”

Georgia’s four Saturday conference home games will be against Vanderbilt on Jan. 21, South Carolina on Jan. 28, Kentucky on Feb. 11, and Missouri on Feb. 25.

The remaining home contest will be against Mississippi State (Jan. 11), Ole Miss (Feb. 7), LSU (Feb. 14), and Florida (Feb. 28).

The schedule includes a pair of homestands: a trio of consecutive home dates against Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU on February 7-11, and back-to-back outings versus Missouri and Florida on Feb. 25 and 28, respectively.

January 7 will see White makes his first trip to Florida on Jan. 7, with other road games set for Ole Miss (Jan. 14), Kentucky (Jan. 17), Tennessee (Jan. 25), Auburn (Feb. 1), Texas A&M (Feb. 4), Alabama (Feb. 18), Arkansas (Feb. 21), and South Carolina for the regular season finale (March 4).

The SEC Tournament in Nashville will run March 8-12 at the Bridgestone Arena, which host the event through the 2030 season.

2023 Basketball Schedule
Team Date

Georgia College (exhibition)

October 31

Western Carolina

November 7

at Wake Forest

November 11

Miami (Ohio)

November 14

Bucknell

November 18

St. Joseph's (Daytona Beach)

November 21

South Florida or UAB (Daytona Beach)

November 22

East Tennessee State

November 27

Hampton

November 30

Florida A&M

December 2

at Georgia Tech

December 6

Notre Dame (Atlanta)

December 18

Chattanooga

December 21

Rider

December 30

Auburn

January 4

at Florida

January 7

Mississippi State

January 11

at Ole Miss

January 14

at Kentucky

January 17

Vanderbilt

January 21

at Tennessee

January 25

South Carolina

January 28

at Auburn

February 1

at Texas A&M

February 4

Ole Miss

February 7

Kentucky

February 11

LSU

February 14

at Alabama

February 18

at Arkansas

February 21

Missouri

February 25

Florida

February 28

at South Carolina

March 4

SEC Tournament (Nashville)

March 8-12
