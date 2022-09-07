Basketball schedule set
After previously announcing the non-conference portion of its schedule, the SEC on Wednesday announced the conference slate for its 14 member teams.
That obviously includes Georgia, which will tip off SEC play by hosting Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
“The SEC is now the top conference in college basketball, much like it has been in football for years,” head coach Mike White said in a statement. “We’re excited that our schedule is set, and this team is working extremely hard to be prepared for the challenges the league presents in every game. This team is extremely dedicated to our ultimate goal to rebuild Georgia Basketball.”
Georgia’s four Saturday conference home games will be against Vanderbilt on Jan. 21, South Carolina on Jan. 28, Kentucky on Feb. 11, and Missouri on Feb. 25.
The remaining home contest will be against Mississippi State (Jan. 11), Ole Miss (Feb. 7), LSU (Feb. 14), and Florida (Feb. 28).
The schedule includes a pair of homestands: a trio of consecutive home dates against Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU on February 7-11, and back-to-back outings versus Missouri and Florida on Feb. 25 and 28, respectively.
January 7 will see White makes his first trip to Florida on Jan. 7, with other road games set for Ole Miss (Jan. 14), Kentucky (Jan. 17), Tennessee (Jan. 25), Auburn (Feb. 1), Texas A&M (Feb. 4), Alabama (Feb. 18), Arkansas (Feb. 21), and South Carolina for the regular season finale (March 4).
The SEC Tournament in Nashville will run March 8-12 at the Bridgestone Arena, which host the event through the 2030 season.
|Team
|Date
|
Georgia College (exhibition)
|
October 31
|
Western Carolina
|
November 7
|
at Wake Forest
|
November 11
|
Miami (Ohio)
|
November 14
|
Bucknell
|
November 18
|
St. Joseph's (Daytona Beach)
|
November 21
|
South Florida or UAB (Daytona Beach)
|
November 22
|
East Tennessee State
|
November 27
|
Hampton
|
November 30
|
Florida A&M
|
December 2
|
at Georgia Tech
|
December 6
|
Notre Dame (Atlanta)
|
December 18
|
Chattanooga
|
December 21
|
Rider
|
December 30
|
Auburn
|
January 4
|
at Florida
|
January 7
|
Mississippi State
|
January 11
|
at Ole Miss
|
January 14
|
at Kentucky
|
January 17
|
Vanderbilt
|
January 21
|
at Tennessee
|
January 25
|
South Carolina
|
January 28
|
at Auburn
|
February 1
|
at Texas A&M
|
February 4
|
Ole Miss
|
February 7
|
Kentucky
|
February 11
|
LSU
|
February 14
|
at Alabama
|
February 18
|
at Arkansas
|
February 21
|
Missouri
|
February 25
|
Florida
|
February 28
|
at South Carolina
|
March 4
|
SEC Tournament (Nashville)
|
March 8-12