After previously announcing the non-conference portion of its schedule, the SEC on Wednesday announced the conference slate for its 14 member teams.

That obviously includes Georgia, which will tip off SEC play by hosting Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

“The SEC is now the top conference in college basketball, much like it has been in football for years,” head coach Mike White said in a statement. “We’re excited that our schedule is set, and this team is working extremely hard to be prepared for the challenges the league presents in every game. This team is extremely dedicated to our ultimate goal to rebuild Georgia Basketball.”

Georgia’s four Saturday conference home games will be against Vanderbilt on Jan. 21, South Carolina on Jan. 28, Kentucky on Feb. 11, and Missouri on Feb. 25.

The remaining home contest will be against Mississippi State (Jan. 11), Ole Miss (Feb. 7), LSU (Feb. 14), and Florida (Feb. 28).

The schedule includes a pair of homestands: a trio of consecutive home dates against Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU on February 7-11, and back-to-back outings versus Missouri and Florida on Feb. 25 and 28, respectively.

January 7 will see White makes his first trip to Florida on Jan. 7, with other road games set for Ole Miss (Jan. 14), Kentucky (Jan. 17), Tennessee (Jan. 25), Auburn (Feb. 1), Texas A&M (Feb. 4), Alabama (Feb. 18), Arkansas (Feb. 21), and South Carolina for the regular season finale (March 4).

The SEC Tournament in Nashville will run March 8-12 at the Bridgestone Arena, which host the event through the 2030 season.