The Daily Recap: Dan Lanning's quick rise

June 2

Lanning’s rise

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked what went into Dan Lanning’s quick rise to become a head coach, seeing as the 36-year-old moved up the ranks to become Georgia’s defensive coordinator before being named Oregon’s head coach well before turning 40.

“Hard work. He’s slept on floors in offices, he drove thousands of miles to get job opportunities. He was a high school coach who had a dream, and he realized the dream because of his hard work,” Smart said. “I’d like to think in our profession that if you work really hard, and you're smart, you catch on with the right people that you can be successful. Dan has paved his own way. He’s done more for the people he worked for than the people who worked for him. He’s really an incredible worker, enthusiastic, buys in, and he has a great family story.”

Georgia opens its season against Lanning’s Ducks on Sept. 3 in Atlanta.

Divisions will soon go away

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that the conference is focused on alignments that will do away with divisions once Texas and Oklahoma join in 2025. The two options the SEC are considering are an eight-game conference slate with one permanent opponent and a nine-game conference slate with three permanent opponents.

“We are focused more on the single-division model,” Sankey said. “But until we’re done, you never know.”

Under either of these models, fans will have the opportunity to travel to more venues every four years. As it stands, there is a long rotation for cross-divisional opponents.

“I think that’s one of the things that comes up a lot, with (fans') ability to go to different venues. The fact that fans have never been to Texas A&M, for example, is something that’s brought up a bunch,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “I think that’s something you hear from other ADs with similar fan bases and similar wishes—to have more variability to seeing SEC venues.”

Manning’s visit

With the month of June here, that means official visits will soon begin. And among Georgia's big visitors this weekend is none other than quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans).

“Headlining the weekend's visitors is Manning, the top prospect in the class,” Jed May wrote. “Manning has been in Athens multiple times over the past year, but the time has now come for the Bulldogs to pull out all the stops, as they host Manning for a weekend. Georgia has done a wonderful job to this point cultivating relationships with the Manning family and putting itself in position for this official. Now it's time for the staff to make its best pitch in an attempt to land the five-star signal caller.”

Baseball: Five keys for the Dawgs

Anthony Dasher broke down five areas that will be crucial for Georgia to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. One place for improvement, he wrote, is for Georgia to have smarter at-bats.

“Georgia leads the league in strikeouts. In 57 games, the Bulldogs have struck out 527 times, 24 more times than the second-worst team (Kentucky),” Dasher wrote. “(Head coach Scott) Stricklin doesn’t necessarily want to negate his team’s aggressiveness, but he doesn’t want them to give away easy outs, either. Bulldog lefty hitters have also struggled, laying off breaking pitches on the outer part of the plate. That’s an area that also must improve.”

