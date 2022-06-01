Say goodbye to divisions

DESTIN, Fla. – The SEC is about to look a lot different.

Barring an unexpected change in thought, Commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday night that talks are focused on alignments that will do away with divisions that have been in place since 1992 when Texas and Oklahoma join the league by 2025.

“We are focused more on the single-division model,” Sankey said. “But until we’re done, you never know.”

A vote could come here at the SEC spring meetings later this week.

Two models are currently under discussion: An eight-game model with each team having a permanent SEC rival with the other seven games against league teams on a rotating basis.

A nine-game conference schedule with three permanent SEC rivals and six additional conference foes is the other model being discussed.

Both models would allow teams to play each of their fellow conference members at least once every two years.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about his preference Tuesday.

“I’m for what gives the student-athlete the best experience in our conference,” Smart said. “We’ve got two more teams on the horizon, and that changes the dynamics as well. There’s nothing wrong with a nine-game schedule, but that might not be the best thing for the conference right now. I think it’s a lot more about who you play in those other games than necessarily a nine-game schedule.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban has long been a proponent of a nine-game SEC slate, although even he admits there are some concerns.

“I’ve always been for playing more conference games. I’ve always been for improving the college schedule, trying to eliminate some of these games that you play that fans, players, supporters are not really interested in,” Saban said. “I think the 9-game format is a start in that direction, but what is the best model? I think that’s the issue. What is the best model? That’s No. 1. And No. 2 is, are other conferences doing the same thing? Are they going to play more conference games? Are they going to have the same kind of competitive balance?”

Whatever decision is made, Sankey expects it soon, although soon may not be by the end of this week’s meetings at the Sandestin Beach Hilton.

“It doesn’t have to be here. When we started in August the initial feedback was, let’s decide by (SEC meetings) in Destin,” Sankey said. “So, we’ve done the work to set the stage for that decision, but it doesn’t have to be this week if additional information is needed. That’s exactly the kind of questions and conversations we expected to have.”