The Daily Recap: Cortez Hankton 'keeps it real'

Hankton’s pitch is working
Four-star receiver Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee, Ga.) has heard plenty of compliments during his young career. That’s why it has been refreshing for UGA receivers coach Cortez Hankton to give him a dose of realism when he can.
Antwi said Hankton “keeps it real” and offers constructive criticism when he can. That approach has certainly piqued Antwi’s interest in a great way.
"There are very few coaches that see potential in me and know that I can be better," Antwi said.
Speaking with Jed May, Antwi also said that he’s excited to see how the Georgia offense continues to evolve. Under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Antwi was pleased to see the Bulldogs open the offense under his leadership.
"They’re going to throw the ball, they’re going to get the ball to their playmakers," Antwi said. "They think that I’m one of the playmakers."
Greene breaks down UGA visit
Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) spoke with Adam Friedman about his recent visit to Georgia.
"The Georgia visit was also very great," he said. "When I first got there I was greeted by all of the coaches, just like the same way with UNC. I talked to coach (Kirby) Smart, coach Monken, and coach Hankton," Greene said. "I definitely loved talking to coach Monken. We've had a couple of Zooms about where I'd be in the offense, some of the routes, and how they'll develop me. I feel like wherever you go there's going to be great guys there and you've got to go win the spot. I'm just looking forward to playing early and working for my spot.”
Robinson has a commitment date
Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.) will announce his commitment on July 22. Georgia has long been in the lead, although Alabama figures to be a major player over the next month.
Blayne Gilmer explained why Robinson, the nation’s No. 1 running back, would be a special player for any program.
“Overall, Robinson is a tremendous prospect and one that should be able to contribute immediately at either Georgia or Alabama,” Gilmer wrote. “The combination of strength, patience, speed and toughness that Robinson runs with is rare. Yes, the comparisons to Nick Chubb are warranted. Robinson has the makings of a truly special player.”
Can Daniels win the Heisman?
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young discussed current Heisman Trophy odds and if Georgia's JT Daniels has a legitimate chance to win the award. They discussed trends based on recent Heisman winners and used that as a framework to determine who should be viewed as the favorites.
Etienne says UGA is ‘mind-blowing’
Running back Trevor Etienne (Jennings/Jennings, La.) was more than impressed following his recent visit to Georgia, which included plenty of time to speak with running backs coach Dell McGee.
"It was nice. I got to see what it was like for the first time and I was really impressed," he said. "People say it's ... it's mind-blowing ... it's mind-blowing what they have going on over there. They told me they have no running backs (committed) in the sophomore class and that I could help out the program."
Scouting UAB
Anthony Dasher continued his series breaking down Georgia’s opponents by focusing Tuesday’s story on UAB. Dasher asked AL.com’s Evan Dudley about the Blazers’ outlook entering the 2021 season.
"As the success of the program continues to grow, the talent level has increased as well,” Dudley said. "While recruiting services may not give UAB a raving review, Clark and his staff are proven talent developers and get the most out of their roster. Additionally, the talent pool has shifted from a JUCO majority to prep signees. The biggest distinction, however, may be the advent of the transfer portal and newly-passed one-time transfer rule. For example, UAB added three linebackers with Power 5 experience to the roster in the last calendar year: LSU’s Tyler Taylor and Justin Thomas and West Virginia’s Charlie Benton.
"The Blazers also welcome former Mississippi State running back Lee Witherspoon, who broke the Alabama High School Athletic Association single-season records for rushing touchdowns (53) and total touchdowns (59)."
Re-ranking UGA’s 2004 class
Patrick Garbin re-ranked Georgia’s 2004 recruiting class based on how it fared after the fact. Georgia’s top-ranked player in the class was five-star linebacker Brandon Miller. Behind Miller, in order, were athlete Alonzo Bryant, running back Thomas Brown, defensive end Charles Johnson and linebacker Josh Johnson.
With the benefit of hindsight, Garbin’s top five, in order, is Brown, Johnson, linebacker Dannell Ellerbe, running back Danny Ware and offensive lineman Chester Adams.
Two-star safety Kelin Johnson made the biggest leap, going from 20th to sixth.
“A two-year starting safety, Johnson totaled 137 tackles, including seven for loss, eight pass breakups, and seven interceptions for his Georgia career. His 34 career starts were the most of the 2004 signing class,” Garbin wrote.
Treyaun Webb to make an announcement
NOTE: Those who pay attention to the UGASports Vault were presented with an update on this particular tweet.
Luther Burden to visit UGA soon
