The Daily Recap: Cortez Hankton 'keeps it real'

Here is the June 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Hankton’s pitch is working

Four-star receiver Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee, Ga.) has heard plenty of compliments during his young career. That’s why it has been refreshing for UGA receivers coach Cortez Hankton to give him a dose of realism when he can.

Antwi said Hankton “keeps it real” and offers constructive criticism when he can. That approach has certainly piqued Antwi’s interest in a great way.

"There are very few coaches that see potential in me and know that I can be better," Antwi said.

Speaking with Jed May, Antwi also said that he’s excited to see how the Georgia offense continues to evolve. Under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Antwi was pleased to see the Bulldogs open the offense under his leadership.

"They’re going to throw the ball, they’re going to get the ball to their playmakers," Antwi said. "They think that I’m one of the playmakers."

Greene breaks down UGA visit

Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) spoke with Adam Friedman about his recent visit to Georgia.

"The Georgia visit was also very great," he said. "When I first got there I was greeted by all of the coaches, just like the same way with UNC. I talked to coach (Kirby) Smart, coach Monken, and coach Hankton," Greene said. "I definitely loved talking to coach Monken. We've had a couple of Zooms about where I'd be in the offense, some of the routes, and how they'll develop me. I feel like wherever you go there's going to be great guys there and you've got to go win the spot. I'm just looking forward to playing early and working for my spot.”

Robinson has a commitment date

Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.) will announce his commitment on July 22. Georgia has long been in the lead, although Alabama figures to be a major player over the next month.

Blayne Gilmer explained why Robinson, the nation’s No. 1 running back, would be a special player for any program.

“Overall, Robinson is a tremendous prospect and one that should be able to contribute immediately at either Georgia or Alabama,” Gilmer wrote. “The combination of strength, patience, speed and toughness that Robinson runs with is rare. Yes, the comparisons to Nick Chubb are warranted. Robinson has the makings of a truly special player.”

Can Daniels win the Heisman?

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young discussed current Heisman Trophy odds and if Georgia's JT Daniels has a legitimate chance to win the award. They discussed trends based on recent Heisman winners and used that as a framework to determine who should be viewed as the favorites.