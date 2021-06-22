Rivals100 RB Trevor Etienne back from visits
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Trevor Etienne has been taking everything in stride.So far, the results have been promising.The Rivals100 running back from Jennings (La.) High School has stopped at LSU camp and to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news