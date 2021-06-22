Scouting the opponent: An insider's look at UAB

However, there's returning talent, led by first-team All-CUSA linebacker Kristopher Moll, and cornerback TD Marshall, a second-team All-CUSA selection. Defensive linemen Tyree Turner, Tony Fair and Mc’Cario Stanley give UAB additional talent and depth up front.

On defense, the Blazers lose Jordan Smith, who declared early for the NFL Draft after earning first-team All-CUSA honors, along with Brontae Harris, a second-team All-CUSA pick.

However, the team must replace its two top receivers from a season ago, as well as its leading rusher in Spencer Brown, a second-team All-CUSA selection, who rushed for over 4,000 yards in his career and scored 42 touchdowns.

Quarterbacks Bryson Lucero and Tyler Johnston III shared the duties last fall, and their numbers were similar. Lucero threw for 969 yards and seven touchdowns, with Johnston passing for 843 and seven scores.

The Blazers have no shortage of returning players from last year’s 6-3 squad.

Four years later, head coach Bill Clark led the Blazers to the Conference USA Championship, and life is good.

Shortly after the 2014 season was complete, the school’s powers that be decided they would disband the program—only to revive it two years later and resume play in 2017.

Considering where UAB’s football program was just seven years ago versus where it sits today is amazing.

Clark has done an amazing job getting the UAB program back on track, what has he done specifically as the head coach to get the Blazers back on the footing that they are?

Dudley: "Clark has been a program builder throughout his entire career. He turned Prattville (Ala.) into a prep powerhouse, winning two state titles in three trips, and was the first defensive coordinator for the South Alabama program.

"The most important aspect of Clark’s UAB rebuild was early roster management.

"During the two-year hiatus, Clark rebuilt the roster with former players and Power 5 athletes looking for a new start to end a career and a slew of JUCO recruits, most notably from the Mississippi ranks.

"Clark is also a good coach. He has yet to have a losing season in five playable years at UAB, and he uses that to increase the recruiting base from local to regional and beyond."

Where is the talent level now, say compared to three years ago?

Dudley: "As the success of the program continues to grow, the talent level has increased as well.

"While recruiting services may not give UAB a raving review, Clark and his staff are proven talent developers and get the most out of their roster. Additionally, the talent pool has shifted from a JUCO majority to prep signees.

"The biggest distinction, however, may be the advent of the transfer portal and newly-passed one-time transfer rule. For example, UAB added three linebackers with Power 5 experience to the roster in the last calendar year: LSU’s Tyler Taylor and Justin Thomas and West Virginia’s Charlie Benton.

"The Blazers also welcome former Mississippi State running back Lee Witherspoon, who broke the Alabama High School Athletic Association single-season records for rushing touchdowns (53) and total touchdowns (59)."

Describe the excitement within the program over the fact UAB will finally have a stadium to call its own? What does it mean to have that?

Dudley: "It’s palpable.

"The UAB fan base has been waiting for this moment for some time, and the program itself is on the verge of taking the next step toward becoming a major player in the Group of 5.

"One of Clark’s initial goals when taking the UAB job in 2014 was the construction of a new stadium for the UAB program to call its own. That's a reality with the opening of Protective Stadium this season in a primetime matchup with Liberty on CBS Sports Network.

"The Blazers ended their run at Legion field in unceremonious fashion: the final two were home games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, but the Blazers were 21-1 at the Old Gray Lady since the return of the program."





What's going to be the strengths for this year's team?

Dudley: "The obvious and persisting answer is defense.

"A top-10 unit the past three seasons, UAB loses only two starters from a season ago and has the most depth of the Clark era. Jordan Smith, a fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Brontae Harris, a UDFA signee with the Los Angeles Rams, were highly productive for the Blazers but there are more than enough defensive studs to keep the party going.

"Along with the defense, the offensive line is a crucial strength for UAB.

"The entire starting rotation returns, including three seniors that took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA—following a season in which the unit allowed only four sacks and paved the way for a rushing attack that averaged 200 yards per game last season."

What are the biggest concerns?

Dudley: "Offensive playmakers.

"UAB lost 55.1 percent of its receiving production with the graduation of Austin Watkins Jr. (49ers) and Myron Mitchell (Vikings) so there is a premium of finding consistent producers in the passing game.

"Trea Shropshire and Samario Rudolph are early candidates as they each provided clutch plays in the final two games of the season. Rudolph caught the game-sealing touchdown against Rice to clinch a third straight C-USA West division title, and Shropshire had a career game against Marshall in the C-USA title game victory.

"Along with Rudolph and Shropshire, Ryan Davis and former top JUCO receiver RaJae Johnson-Sanders are expected to compete for playing time.

"UAB also lost its all-time leading rusher in Spencer Brown, but there are viable candidates to keep the Blazers’ dominating rushing attack in perpetuity. DeWayne McBride was a true freshman last season. He was second on the team in rushing yards, and also had the two longest scoring plays in program history with a 71-yard scoring run against Western Kentucky and a 75-yard touchdown run at Louisiana Tech."