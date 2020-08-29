UGASports - The Daily Recap: Corner comes back, Hill wants to visit UGA

The Daily Recap: Corner comes back, Hill wants to visit UGA
Here is the Aug. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Guess who’s back?
Freshman cornerback Daran Branch didn’t stay away from the Georgia football program for long. On Friday, Anthony Dasher reported that Branch decided to remain with the Bulldogs after initially leaving the team.
A three-star recruit, Branch flipped from Ole Miss to Georgia on national signing day this past February.
Insider notes
Radi Nabulsi brought a lot of inside information to the Dawgvent Friday afternoon. Practices are not open to the media and therefore these notes have been hard to come by. But Nabulsi was able to gather 10 notes that you definitely don’t want to miss. Nos. 1 and 7 are pretty eye-opening.
Before Nabulsi brought his list, Dash also brought the Dawgvent some practice updates as well. It sure was a busy day for inside information.
Warren’s film review
If Eric Stokes does turn pro after this year, De’Jahn Warren could find himself as a starting cornerback in 2021. Trent Smallwood broke down his film from Lackawanna Community College, where he rose from not known anywhere to the nation’s top JUCO cornerback recruit.
Smallwood noted that Warren looks like a potential shutdown corner due to his length and physicality.
“In coverage, Warren shows the ability to get his head turned and move toward the ball,” Smallwood wrote. “The Lackawanna C.C. defensive back has elite speed and burst. He shows it on both defense and special teams, while blocking numerous kicks and punts.”
Hill awaiting Sept. 1
Class of 2022 defensive tackle Tygee Hill (Edna Karr/New Orleans) is ready to have full contact with coaches beginning on Sept. 1. He also wants to start narrowing down his list of schools, he told Sam Spiegelman.
Hill has an impressive list of offers, which includes Georgia, Miami, Auburn and Michigan State.
"I am expecting some more communication (with UGA after Sept. 1),” Hill said. “I want to go out there when everything opens back up. That's the first place I wanna go. I wanna see how it is out there, the atmosphere, the energy. I talk to the defensive line coach (Tray Scott) and he had great energy."
On a mission
Leave no doubt. 😤#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ssPBkS2nFD— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) August 28, 2020
Flashback Friday
.@theantman05 -> Rayshaun Hammonds 💪🔨😤#FlashbackFriday #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/FPYtE95dDJ— Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) August 28, 2020
So icy
❄️ @TG3II looking icy in the all white ❄️ pic.twitter.com/CWfzWIyNYX— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 28, 2020
Threads to check
@acndog dug up a quote from Jeremy Pruitt that contradicts his stance on how Cade Mays’ waiver following his transfer should be handled.
@allmnbros1 wanted to know what kind of player Korey Foreman compares to at the college level. The fine subscribers in the Vault helped him out.
Outside the Vent
Rivals’ Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell debate whether Gunner Stockton will make a difference in South Carolina recruiting or not.
The Big Ten might be rethinking its fall plan for football, which could have games start around Thanksgiving.
Seven players from Kansas State’s team tested positive for Covid-19, the team’s first outbreak since June.
The NBA playoffs will resume Saturday with the league and players announcing initiatives to address issues on social justice reform.
This being dubbed the “dumbest piece of tech in 2020.”
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852