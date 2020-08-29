UGASports - The Daily Recap: Corner comes back, Hill wants to visit UGA

Here is the Aug. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Guess who’s back?

Freshman cornerback Daran Branch didn’t stay away from the Georgia football program for long. On Friday, Anthony Dasher reported that Branch decided to remain with the Bulldogs after initially leaving the team.

A three-star recruit, Branch flipped from Ole Miss to Georgia on national signing day this past February.

Insider notes

Radi Nabulsi brought a lot of inside information to the Dawgvent Friday afternoon. Practices are not open to the media and therefore these notes have been hard to come by. But Nabulsi was able to gather 10 notes that you definitely don’t want to miss. Nos. 1 and 7 are pretty eye-opening.

Before Nabulsi brought his list, Dash also brought the Dawgvent some practice updates as well. It sure was a busy day for inside information.

Warren’s film review

If Eric Stokes does turn pro after this year, De’Jahn Warren could find himself as a starting cornerback in 2021. Trent Smallwood broke down his film from Lackawanna Community College, where he rose from not known anywhere to the nation’s top JUCO cornerback recruit.

Smallwood noted that Warren looks like a potential shutdown corner due to his length and physicality.

“In coverage, Warren shows the ability to get his head turned and move toward the ball,” Smallwood wrote. “The Lackawanna C.C. defensive back has elite speed and burst. He shows it on both defense and special teams, while blocking numerous kicks and punts.”

Hill awaiting Sept. 1

Class of 2022 defensive tackle Tygee Hill (Edna Karr/New Orleans) is ready to have full contact with coaches beginning on Sept. 1. He also wants to start narrowing down his list of schools, he told Sam Spiegelman.

Hill has an impressive list of offers, which includes Georgia, Miami, Auburn and Michigan State.

"I am expecting some more communication (with UGA after Sept. 1),” Hill said. “I want to go out there when everything opens back up. That's the first place I wanna go. I wanna see how it is out there, the atmosphere, the energy. I talk to the defensive line coach (Tray Scott) and he had great energy."

On a mission



