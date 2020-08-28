Freshman defensive back Daran Branch has apparently had a change of heart.

Sources confirm to UGASports that the Louisiana native has elected to return to the Georgia football team after initially electing to leave the program.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender, Branch was originally committed to Ole Miss, but changed his mind and flipped to Georgia on national signing day last February.

A former three starter competitor, Branch, according to sources, had returned to his hometown of Amite, La., before making the decision to return to Athens.

It’s unclear how Branch might fit in. But considering the time he was away from the program, due to the NCAA’s recent ruling on scholarships due to Covid-19, he will automatically get to keep his freshman status for 2021. Games this season will not affect eligibility.