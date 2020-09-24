UGASports - The Daily Recap: Comparison for Mbake, Salyer ready to play left tackle

The Daily Recap: Comparison for Mbake, Salyer ready to play left tackle
‘It just seems like the place to be’
Class of 2022 receiver Sam Mbake (Brookwood/Snellville) has had his eye on Georgia for a long time now. Growing up, he followed A.J. Green, Todd Gurley and Riley Ridley’s careers as they came through the program.
“When they went to Georgia, I was watching them all throughout,” Mbake said in an interview with Paul Maharry. “I watched them all through high school. And when they went to Georgia, I was watching them at Georgia. So it just seems like the place for me, really.”
While it seems like a match for both Georgia and Mbake, especially with the Bulldogs recruiting him so heavily, the four-star wideout wants to take his time to hear what other programs are saying.
But when it comes to how he would be used if he committed to Georgia, Mbake explained who the coaches are comparing him to.
“They see me as like a younger (George) Pickens, and they like how I have a big body, I'm versatile, and I have sneaky speed,” Mbake said. “I know how to use my body, and I'm very quick at the line.”
Salyer ready to take over at left tackle
Once the nation’s No. 1 guard prospect, Jamaree Salyer is set to take over at left tackle for the Bulldogs this Saturday.
“Coming out of high school, I was the No. 1 guard coming out, so I wasn’t really thinking about being the left tackle at Georgia,” Salyer said. “That’s what happened, and I’m really excited about the opportunity. But to say that I was expecting that, it's kind of hard to say. I played tackle in high school. Of course, that's not like playing tackle in the SEC, but I’ve worked really hard for this, and really excited to see how it turns out.”
This isn’t Salyer’s first run at tackle. He did fill in at right tackle a year ago when Isaiah Wilson was injured. But the fact he’s now filling in for Andrew Thomas, the fourth-overall selection in this year’s NFL draft, Salyer knows he has big shoes to fill.
“Being a guy that’s been here two years and sitting behind two great players, two first-rounders (Thomas and Wilson), I feel like this is the season for me to go out there and prove myself and do a lot of things that people say I can’t do,” Salyer said. “I’m really excited for the opportunity. Like I said, it’s the season I’ve been waiting for.”
Doesn’t look good for Daniels
Quarterback JT Daniels has yet to be cleared for Saturday’s opener against Arkansas, which puts his status for the game in greater doubt.
“JT has not been medically cleared, but hopefully he will be in the next couple of days,” Smart said. “It’s one of those things that is really beyond our control right now.”
Daniels tore his ACL in a season-opening game against Fresno State when he was with USC a year ago. Smart had been hopeful for quite some time that he would be cleared for contact by now.
Assuming Daniels can’t go, the favorite to start Saturday is redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis.
Dash: Thoughts on Otis Reese
P44 Haynes
Hoops’ Mikal Starks gets the belt
