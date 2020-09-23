Sam Mbake: 'It just seems like the place for me'
If Sam Mbake were to emerge from the tunnel on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the average fan might mistake him for a Georgia Bulldog wide receiver. Mbake, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout from Snellville, Georgia, looks like a junior in college. Yet he's just a junior, a Class of 2022 prospect, out of Brookwood High School.
While Mbake obviously can’t suit up for the Bulldogs on Saturday, that doesn’t mean the four-star prospect hasn’t studied several other Georgia greats to hone his skills.
“I grew up watching Todd Gurley and A.J. Green and Riley Ridley a lot,” Mbake said. “So, when they went to Georgia, I was watching them all throughout. I watched them all through high school. And when they went to Georgia, I was watching them at Georgia. So it just seems like the place for me, really.”
So, if it feels like the place for Mbake, why hasn’t he decided to commit?
