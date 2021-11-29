The Daily Recap: Comparing UGA's 2017 and 2021 teams

Here is the Nov. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

How 2021 Georgia compares to the 2017 team

During the SEC Championship teleconference on Sunday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked how this year’s team compares to the 2017 squad, which went 11-1 in the regular season and defeated Auburn in the SEC Championship. That team would also defeat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl but lose to Alabama in the national title game.

“This team has responded to all the things we've challenged them with,” Smart said. “We hit them with different things each week, things we want to really focus on accountability, from their standpoint of holding other players accountable from week to week for different things. And they've done it each and every time, every time we've asked. They've been up for the challenge.

“The 2017 group had some really good leaders on it. You know that team, it wasn't fully recruited by our staff. So, we had a lot of guys that bought in and believed what we were selling, where this year all these guys have kind of been recruited by the staff. They seem to connect well. There's a lot of really good kids on it.”

Under Smart, Georgia is 0-3 against Alabama, having lost to the Crimson Tide in the aforementioned national championship, the 2018 SEC Championship and in a regular season meeting a year ago.

Smart said he isn’t going to remind the players of the Bulldogs’ recent history against Alabama.

“I don't know what you mean confront—do you talk about it? We talk about the opponent every week we play somebody, right?” Smart said. “But we focus on ourselves. We focus on execution. We don't focus on history. I think every team is independent of the previous. So, I mean, it is what it is. Our guys got to go out and play well. What happened in those games will have no relevance to this game. I think anybody with good coaching sense would tell you that. They're independent. Both teams are different in a lot of ways. The focus will be on what we can do, what we can control, how we play, and how we execute. I think that's the most important thing.”