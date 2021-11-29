The Daily Recap: Comparing UGA's 2017 and 2021 teams
Here is the Nov. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
How 2021 Georgia compares to the 2017 team
During the SEC Championship teleconference on Sunday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked how this year’s team compares to the 2017 squad, which went 11-1 in the regular season and defeated Auburn in the SEC Championship. That team would also defeat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl but lose to Alabama in the national title game.
“This team has responded to all the things we've challenged them with,” Smart said. “We hit them with different things each week, things we want to really focus on accountability, from their standpoint of holding other players accountable from week to week for different things. And they've done it each and every time, every time we've asked. They've been up for the challenge.
“The 2017 group had some really good leaders on it. You know that team, it wasn't fully recruited by our staff. So, we had a lot of guys that bought in and believed what we were selling, where this year all these guys have kind of been recruited by the staff. They seem to connect well. There's a lot of really good kids on it.”
Under Smart, Georgia is 0-3 against Alabama, having lost to the Crimson Tide in the aforementioned national championship, the 2018 SEC Championship and in a regular season meeting a year ago.
Smart said he isn’t going to remind the players of the Bulldogs’ recent history against Alabama.
“I don't know what you mean confront—do you talk about it? We talk about the opponent every week we play somebody, right?” Smart said. “But we focus on ourselves. We focus on execution. We don't focus on history. I think every team is independent of the previous. So, I mean, it is what it is. Our guys got to go out and play well. What happened in those games will have no relevance to this game. I think anybody with good coaching sense would tell you that. They're independent. Both teams are different in a lot of ways. The focus will be on what we can do, what we can control, how we play, and how we execute. I think that's the most important thing.”
Saban lauds Davis
During his appearance on the SEC Championship teleconference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban offered a lot of praise for defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
“I mean, I think the guy is one of the most dominant players in college football. Any defensive lineman, I guess you can look at a lot of things, but the number one thing is how hard are they to block? And he's really hard to block,” Saban said. “He's got great size. He's very powerful, but he's got really good initial quickness, short-area quickness, and can push the pocket and pass rush. He's about as good a player as I've seen for a long time as an inside player on any college football team.”
While Saban singled out Davis, he said he’s been impressed with the rest of Georgia’s defense, which has dominated opponents all season long.
“I think the fact that they've got like nine different players that have 4-and a half tackles for a loss. One guy has 8 and a half. They've got five different players that have multiple sacks. There's nine different players that have at least two sacks. So, there's a lot of issues. They're well-coached. They've got a good scheme. The players do a good job of executing it. They've got good linebackers. They've got good front people. They're aggressive in the secondary. This is not a one-man wrecking crew. This is a really, really good group of players who play well together. There are multiple players that have ability to make plays.”
Postgame Overreaction Show
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled the important stats from Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech. Of note, Georgia did not commit a penalty in a game for the first time since 2019’s win over Georgia Tech. Also, tight end Brock Bowers notched his third career 100-yard receiving game against the Yellow Jackets.
PFF report card
Paul Maharry put together the Pro Football Grades from Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech. Bowers led the way on offense with a 91.5 overall grade. On defense, Jamon Dumas-Johnson earned a 75.4.
Webb reopens recruitment
Following Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave Oklahoma for the USC head coaching job, running back Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.) announced he has reopened his recruitment. Webb said Penn State, Auburn and Georgia are schools that have already reached out.
Hoops: Turnovers doom UGA in loss
Thanks in part to 19 turnovers, Georgia lost to Wofford 68-65 at Stegeman Coliseum.
"There were times where we couldn’t get over our own adversities and circumstances trying to make some plays that weren’t there. It was clear early it was going to be a grinder for us to get through this," head coach Tom Crean said. "We had some that gave their very best, and some that just weren’t up to the challenge of it. We’ve got to keep finding ways to keep making the game simpler for them and not try to make plays that aren’t there."
He’s fast
Dawgs for Pups
Outside the Vent
