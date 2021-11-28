By the Numbers (Georgia Tech Game)

0 – Georgia had zero penalties in the game for the first time since the 2019 Georgia Tech. The time prior to that was way back in 1997 against Louisiana-Monroe (when Kirby Smart was a player).

0 – For the third time this season, the Bulldogs posted a shutout. The Dawgs have had eight shutouts since 2016 (when Smart took over). It is the most by any team in that time period.

1, -4, 6 – Jahmyr Gibbs had 1,797 yards combined in rushing, receiving and kickoff returns entering the game. On Saturday, he had one yard rushing, -4 in receiving yards and six on kickoff returns.

1-5-0 – This is the line for George Pickens. One reception for five yards and no scores, but more importantly, it was his first game since the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.

3 – Georgia’s defense also added three sacks. Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Robert Beal, Jr. had one apiece and Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker split one.

3 – For the second straight game, three different Georgia quarterbacks took snaps.

3 – Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards each had their third rushing touchdown of the season on Saturday.

4 – Jermaine Burton and Ladd McConkey are tied for second in touchdown receptions this season with four after each had one on Saturday.

4 – Stetson Bennett went 14-for-20 passing with four touchdown passes. The four touchdown passes were his second-highest of his career after his five against UAB back in September.

6 – Nakobe Dean led the Bulldogs with six tackles in the game. His 56 total tackles this season are one behind team-leader Channing Tindall who has 57.

9 – Georgia’s first nine receptions went to nine different players. Overall, ten players caught a pass for the Bulldogs.

10 – Brock Bowers had two more touchdown receptions. The freshman has two touchdown receptions in five separate games. He is one of two Bulldogs ever to have ten or more touchdown receptions in one season (Terrence Edwards had 11 in 2002).

12-0 – Georgia is 12-0 for the first time since 1980.

16 – Georgia has now won 16 games in a row which is one shy of a team record that was set back in the 1946 and 1947 seasons.

26:52 – Georgia did not win the time of possession battle on Saturday as they controlled the ball for under 27 minutes. The Bulldogs have won the time-of-possession battle in only half of their 12 games this season.

45-0 – The 45-0 win was the largest shutout win by Georgia over Georgia Tech. The previous largest shutout over Tech by Georgia was in 1903 when they won 38-0. The 45-point winning margin is also the largest by Georgia over Tech matching the 52-7 win in 2019.

59 – Late in the third quarter, Kenny McIntosh raced down the sideline for a 59-yard score. It was the longest run in the game and McIntosh’s second-longest run of his career following his 62-yard score against Arkansas State in 2019.

69 – Georgia has 69 wins against the state rival. It is the most wins against any opponent for the Dawgs.

100 – Bowers had exactly 100 yards receiving. It was his third career 100-yard game.

171 – Georgia Tech ended up with 171 total yards in the game. It was the fourth time in the 2000s where the Bulldogs have held the Yellow Jackets under 200 total yards (2004, 2006 and 2019).

200/200 – For the fifth time this season, Georgia had at least 200 yards rushing (208) and 200 yards passing (210) in the same game.

+405 – Georgia leads the nation in point differential with a +405. No one else in the FBS has one higher than a +300.