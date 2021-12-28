The Daily Recap: Christopher Smith gives update on injured knee

Here is the Dec. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smith’s knee improving

Safety Christopher Smith gutted through a knee injury during Georgia’s SEC Championship loss against Alabama. With the time he’s had off from that game until now, Smith is hopeful he will be close to full strength in the Orange Bowl against Michigan.

“My knee is doing pretty well. I've been working with the training staff a lot to be able to get back going on the field and stuff like that. I definitely had a great opportunity to be able to play in the last game, and I'm doing everything I can to play in this game,” Smith said. “The training staff is working with me so much, and I appreciate them for that. I'm putting in a lot of work to be able to get my knee back right, and everything is going to be good.”

Smith, however, didn’t want to put a percentage on where his knee is at heading into Friday’s game.

“I don't really want to disclose that information about the percentage of my knee or anything,” Smith said. “But I'm doing everything I can to be able to play, and I'll go out there and fight for my brothers.”

Daniels, Pickens make it to Miami

Both JT Daniels and George Pickens made it to Miami for the Orange Bowl a day after their teammates arrived. Both Daniels and Pickens flew separately following their clearance from the team’s Covid-19 protocol. The two players tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Daniels and Pickens are both expected to be available to play.

Defense has a point to prove

Following its 41-24 loss to Alabama, the Georgia defense is looking to prove that game was an anomaly from how it played in the rest of its games this season. However, defensive tackle Jordan Davis was asked Monday if the Crimson Tide drew the blueprint on how to beat the Bulldogs’ defense.

“I haven't heard of that,” Davis said. “It's the first time I'm hearing about that. But you know, you lose some, and you just go on getting better. Obviously, we're not going to be the same team from last game to this game with Michigan, but we just have to keep moving forward and worry about ourselves and just get ready for the game.”

Smith said the Alabama loss didn’t shake his confidence in the defense.

“Well, it definitely didn't put any doubt in my mind about our defense. We go in and we put work in every week for our opponent, and things like that,” Smith said. “Obviously, things didn't go how we wanted them to go that day, but we're focused on a new opponent. We're focused on Michigan, and we're focused on being able to get a win so we can move on to the next level of our season.”

Lanning pulls double duty

Dan Lanning is simultaneously fulfilling duties as Georgia’s defensive coordinator and as Oregon’s next head coach. With Lanning working on Georgia in the morning and Oregon after hours, he has needed the rest of the UGA staff to step in accordingly.

In preparing for Michigan, Lanning has been pleased with the other assistants thus far.

"Every single one of our defensive coaches have been extremely involved throughout the week, throughout our preparation," Lanning said. "This is a team effort. It’s been a team effort all season. That doesn’t change for just this one game. Whether it be Coach (Kirby) Smart’s involvement, Coach (Glenn) Schumann, Coach (Tray) Scott, Coach (Jahmile) Addae, Coach (Will) Muschamp, there’s a lot of hats. There’s a brain trust that goes into how we operate."

Michigan’s tough running game

Georgia has a tough task ahead in defending Michigan’s running backs. Both Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have combined for 402 carries, 2,227 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.

"They run tough," Lanning said. "I know for us personally we've shown a lot of film of these guys breaking tackles, and the way they run, they run hard. Very rarely are they running to avoid contact. They're running to create contact. I think that shows up in the way they play week in and week out."

Spotlight on Russaw

Blayne Gilmer caught up with class of 2023 defensive end Jaquavious Russaw (Carver/Montgomery, Ala.), who has become a priority recruit in recent months. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been heavily involved in recruiting Russaw, which the young prospect has welcomed.

Prepping for the Orange Bowl