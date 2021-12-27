Bulldogs gearing up to battle physical Michigan backs

If Georgia wants to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, it will need to bottle up that pair of Wolverines on Friday night in the Orange Bowl.

Michigan figures to heavily utilize the duo of senior Hassan Haskins and sophomore Blake Corum. That tandem has combined for 402 carries, 2,227 rushing yards, and 31 rushing touchdowns so far in the 2021 campaign.

In the biggest game of the year, Georgia will face the best running back tandem it has seen this season.

The Wolverine offense revolves around Haskins and Corum. Meeting with the media Monday, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said Michigan runs "smashmouth football plays."

That same mentality extends to the running backs.

"They run tough," Lanning said. "I know for us personally we've shown a lot of film of these guys breaking tackles, and the way they run, they run hard. Very rarely are they running to avoid contact. They're running to create contact. I think that shows up in the way they play week in and week out."

Lately, it's been Haskins shouldering most of the load. Corum has recorded just 12 carries over the last three games as he nurses an ankle injury.

In the last three contests, Haskins has toted the rock 65 times for 303 yards and five touchdowns.

"Hassan is everything to us. We absolutely love him," Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said. "He's a guy that when you talk about a physical back and how you want to build your backs, he's the exact prototype of what you want to build your running back room around. He's done a tremendous job carrying the load for us."

Both Gattis and Corum told the media Monday that his ankle is healed and he'll be ready to go at 100% on Friday night.

That means the Wolverines will be ready to test Georgia's defense physically. Receiver Mike Sainristil said Michigan's offense prides itself on a philosophy of SPP—smart, physical, and precise.

"That's what we instill into our guys, and that's just how it's going to be," Sainristil said. "This game, of course, is going to be one of those physical games, and it's going to come down to the most dominant side of the ball winning, and that's how we're attacking this game."

Georgia is looking forward to embracing that challenge. As senior linebacker Quay Walker said, "This is pretty much why you play football."

When the lights come on in Miami on Friday night, it'll be two football teams who pride themselves on physical play colliding in the trenches.

"It's going to be a train wreck inside," Gattis said. "It's two smashmouth teams kind of going against each other, and endurance is going to play a big piece in that—who's able to win the fourth quarter, who's able to win the line of scrimmage late in the game is going to be the key to who wins the game."