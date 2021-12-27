Daniels, Pickens make it to Miami

MIAMI, Fla. - Quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver George Pickens have arrived in Miami after clearing protocol for Covid-19



Pickens was seen disembarking from a plane late Monday afternoon for a ride to the team hotel. He later posted a picture on Instagram stating he had arrived.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, six or seven players were seen getting off two planes at Signature Miami FBO airport, adjacent to Miami International.

It was not immediately clear if Daniels was among them, but a source later confirmed to UGASports that the quarterback is in fact in Miami.



According to our sources, both are now expected to be available for Friday night's Orange Bowl against Michigan.

Daniels and Pickens both tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Pickens' arrival coincides with a Monday announcement by the CDC to cut the protocol from 10 days to five days after consecutive negative tests.

Daniels rejoining the team gives Georgia a proven backup quarterback, assuming the Bulldogs start Stetson Bennett once again.

Picken gives Georgia's receiving corps an explosive weapon much needed in the playoffs.

Georgia has three more days of practice before battling the Wolverines in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Friday night. It's currently unknown if either player will begin practicing with the team immediately on Tuesday.



