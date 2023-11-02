Here is the Nov. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Beck’s leeway at the line of scrimmage

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked what kind of freedom quarterback Carson Beck has at the line of scrimmage when it comes to changing or checking a play. Smart said it depends on the type of play and situation, but that the coaching staff does have confidence in Beck to handle this responsibility.

“It depends on the game and play call. Some plays are his checks, some plays are sideline checks, and some plays are automatically checked. It varies,” Smart said. “When you say how much latitude does he have, there’s some plays he has a lot of latitude, there’s some plays he has no latitude. The situation controls that; the point in the game controls that. I don’t think there’s a quarterback out there that doesn’t have some latitude. With our guys, we trust and allow them to do some things. But there’s a decision being made every play. It’s just whether we’re tagging in or whether the coordinator is controlling it for him. Either way, we have plays for them both.”

Beck is coming off an impressive performance against Florida, which saw him throw for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Beck had this game without Brock Bowers, who is recovering from tightrope surgery on his ankle.

Speaking of Bowers, UGASports subscribers can check out an insider update on the star tight end’s recovery.

Ingam-Dawkins’ return

Georgia felt a major impact with Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins’ return against Florida. In the second quarter, Ingram-Dawkins forced a fumble from Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, which was recovered by Marvin Jones Jr.

Ingram-Dawkins’ return should bring more play-making abilities to the defense.

"It brings energy to us, seeing our brother eat," linebacker Jalon Walker said. "It’s a great feeling. I loved to see Ty with his first game back with a strip sack. It was the same energy that I had when I had a strip sack. It’s crazy to other people to see that there’s so many spotlights and individuals shining, but we don’t really see that. We see each other as one."

