A lot of people have made a big deal about sophomore Oscar Delp taking over for Brock Bowers since the latter's ankle injury three weeks ago.

Delp, on the other hand, simply shrugs. With the exception of Bowers temporarily on the sideline, not a lot has changed.

“I’ve practiced the same way I’ve been practicing, just as hard as I can. It sucks having him go down, and he’s a huge part of our team,” Delp said. “I knew there were going to be more opportunities on the table for players; I just had to make every play that I had a chance to make and keep on practicing.”

Head coach Kirby Smart agrees.

Not many press sessions have passed without someone asking about Delp.

“I don’t see any difference. I know y’all find that hard to believe, but he played when Brock was here, he plays when Brock’s not. He took a load of reps before Brock was injured, he takes a load of reps with Brock injured,” Smart said. “He fights his tail off every day at practice, he works hard. If anything, he’s just gotten more opportunities, and he’s made the most of them.”

Delp certainly did his part in Georgia’s 43-20 rout of the Gators.

His two catches of 31 yards included a one-handed 18-yard snag off a throw from Carson Beck while also being a key blocker in the Bulldogs’ run game.

“I wasn’t nervous. I’ve been getting in there all season,” Delp said. “Coach (Smart) has done well preparing us for situations like this all season. I was just excited to get out there and play, just like always.”

Delp said Bowers is still playing a very big role.

“He’s been great. He’s been at every meeting. He’s with us every minute we’re watching film,” Delp said. “He’s the same Brock as when he’s healthy. I’m excited to have him there. He’s always with us, always talking with us.”

Until he’s back, Delp will continue doing whatever he can to make Bowers proud.

“I’ve always been confident in myself. I think it’s really about making other people comfortable with another face in there doing something that really hasn’t been seen with Brock in there all the time,” Delp said. “But I’ve always been confident in myself, and I think my teammates are as well.”