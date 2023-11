The state of Georgia is filled with talent once again in the 2025 class.

The Peach State has 11 prospects in the current top 100 in the 2025 Rivals250. In the full rankings, Georgia has 22 players ranked in the top 250 in the nation.

The Bulldogs are heavily involved with many of those prospects already. UGASports takes a look at one in-state prospect to watch at each position in the 2025 class.