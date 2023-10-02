Here is the Oct. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Beck among the nation’s best statistically

For one reason or another, it hasn’t been the warmest welcome from the fan base for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Perhaps his performance, especially in the second half, in Georgia’s 27-20 win over Auburn changes that.

Through five games, Beck has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,497 yards. His completion percentage ranks 16th and his total passing yards ranks eighth nationally.

Against Auburn, Beck led Georgia to a game-winning touchdown drive, finding Brock Bowers for a 40-yard score to give the Bulldogs the lead and subsequent win.

Georgia’s passing game hasn’t been an issue this year. With the run game still struggling, Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia may want to move the offense through Beck much more than it already has.

“In the second half, Beck was 16 of 20 over the final two quarters for 236 yards and the 40-yard touchdown to Bowers,” Dasher wrote. “This came after a first half that saw him complete only 7 of 13 attempts for 77 yards. Let the young man throw the football. This isn’t to suggest the Bulldogs eschew running the ball. Of course not; it’s just about impossible to go play-action and keep opposing defenses honest without at least the threat of a running attack.

“But if your best weapons and best opportunities for explosives lie with your receivers and your All-World tight end, perhaps it’s time for Beck to be as aggressive as he was the second half Saturday for the entire game. We saw some big-time throws.”

Run defense a concern

Everyone knew Auburn couldn’t throw the ball. Even so, the Bulldogs allowed Auburn to run for 219 rushing yards. Time and again the Bulldogs lost contain on the edges and got pushed around up front.

Head coach Kirby Smart knows his team needs to improve before next week.

“Good football teams don't let people run the ball for over 200 yards. That's one of the things that we knew they could do well,” Smart said. “I thought they really ran the ball well and used the quarterback and rushed the ball on us. We can't do that. We've got to be able to run the ball, too, but I'm proud of the way the guys fought."

Film Don’t Lie