AUBURN, Ala. – Stopping opposing teams' running game has been a hallmark of Georgia’s defense since Kirby Smart took over eight years ago.

After Saturday’s game at Auburn, it’s apparent that foundation needs reinforcing.

The fact the Tigers rushed 51 times for 219 yards against the Bulldogs, with two rushing scores, left a sour taste in the mouth of Smart. Despite being proud of his team’s resiliency and competitiveness, he didn't enjoy seeing the Tigers gobble up chunks of rushing yards in a way no team did against the Bulldogs all of last year.

“Good football teams don't let people run the ball for over 200 yards. That's one of the things that we knew they could do well,” Smart said. “I thought they really ran the ball well and used the quarterback and rushed the ball on us. We can't do that. We've got to be able to run the ball, too, but I'm proud of the way the guys fought."

Although the numbers are somewhat skewed by quarterback Payton Thorne’s 61-yard run in the first quarter, Smart wasn’t making any excuses.

Between Thorne and Robby Ashford, Auburn quarterbacks averaged almost eight yards per carry between the two players on 16 attempts.

Running back Jarquez Hunter added 59, and scored one of his team’s two rushing touchdowns, giving Bulldog opponents four ground scores through five games. Georgia allowed just seven rushing touchdowns all of last year. The most rushing yards allowed by the Bulldogs in 2022 was 140 by Oregon in the season-opener.

"They've got misdirection plays, a lot of them that we practiced. No. 1, you get an extra hat when you have the quarterback. We all know that. So, unless you've got a really good, really elite defensive line, linebackers, and safeties that are filling and fitting just perfectly, one misfit is an 8-9-yard run,” Smart said. “In the past, we haven't struggled with that kind of run game. They hurt us. They copied some things UAB did, and we expected it. That's the disappointing thing. You expect it, and you don't stop it. We've got to help our players and get better on defense."

Although many of the names remain the same, it’s statistically obvious this Bulldog defense isn’t playing quite to the standards of its two predecessors.

Obviously, Georgia misses Jalen Carter, leaving the Bulldogs to struggle generating much of an interior push. Bulldog outside linebackers have been inconsistent in setting the edge, with middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson telling reporters recently he’s not playing to the level he and fans have been used to.

With Kentucky up next, the Bulldogs had better find some answers soon.

The Wildcats manhandled Florida in Lexington, 33-14, but it’s the way they did it that gives Smart pause for great concern.

Kentucky rushed for 329 yards, led by tailback Ray Davis, who gobbled up 280 yards on 26 attempts for an average of 10 yards per carry.

Mark Stoops’ Wildcat squad is going to be a big problem if the Bulldogs are unable to shore up what’s been spotty run defense at best. Kentucky has the reputation for annually being one of the most physical teams on Georgia’s schedule,

"Yeah, that's Mark Stoops' team. They're going to be physical. He's a defensive coach. They run the rock. I've always said our kids are the most sore they've ever been after playing them. It was that way last year. It was a bloodbath last year up there. It'll be the same way,” Smart said. “I have so much respect for the way his team plays. The back they've got, I've heard he's playing really good. I didn't know what he had today, but he's a great player."