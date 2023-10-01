0/+128 – Georgia has scored the same combined points as its opponents during the first five games in the first quarter. In quarters two through four, the Bulldogs have a scoring margin of +128.

2 – The Dawgs lost two turnovers and almost had more against the Tigers. They have lost five in their last two games after losing five in their previous eight games.

2 – Malaki Starks sealed the deal when he picked off Payton Thorne’s pass with under two minutes to play. It was Starks' second interception of the season, matching the two he had last season.

2-for-12 – Auburn was just 2-for-12 on third-down conversions against Georgia.

3 – For the second time this season, the Dawg defense notched three sacks. Xavian Sorey, Smael Mondon and Tykee Smith all shared the honors with one apiece.

3 – Daijun Edwards had three touchdown rushes last season against Auburn and two more this season. He's the only player in the 2000s (any team) to have five or more rushing touchdowns in a career against Auburn.

4 – Ladd McConkey played in his first game of the season and had four receptions for 38 yards.

5-0 – The Bulldogs have started 5-0 in six of the eight seasons under Kirby Smart.

7 – Georgia has won seven straight meetings against Auburn. The longest win streak by Georgia over Auburn is nine from 1923 to 1931.

7 – The Bulldogs won on Saturday by seven points. It's just the third time during the 22-game win streak that Georgia has won by single-digits (Missouri in 2022 and Ohio State in 2022 CFP Semifinals).

7:28 – Georgia only led for seven minutes and 28 seconds of game time against Auburn.

9 – Brock Bowers now has nine career 100-yard receiving games. He has the third most by any Bulldog in that category.

11 – Smael Mondon led all Dawgs with 11 tackles. Javon Bullard came close by adding ten of his own.

14-10 - Georgia is now 14-10 under Smart when trailing at halftime.

16 of 19 – The Bulldogs have now won 16 of the last 19 matchups against the Tigers.

22 – Georgia has won 22 straight games which is tied for the fifth longest streak by a SEC team.

23 – With the 40-yard touchdown reception in the closing minutes of the game, Bowers now has 23 career TD receptions. He is tied for second all-time in Georgia history with A.J. Green in career touchdown receptions, and only Terrence Edwards has more.

27-20 – This is the first time in the 128-game history of the rivalry that Georgia won 27-20. In fact, it was the third time in 128 games that the Bulldogs scored exactly 27 points against the Tigers, and all have come since 2018.

30 – After the eight on Saturday, Bowers has 30 receptions this season, which leads all tight ends in the nation.

37 and 38 – Peyton Woodring was a perfect 2-for-2 in field goals. The made kicks were from 37 and 38 yards out, and were the two longest of his young career.

54 – After converting 8-of-13 third-down situations against Auburn. Georgia has now converted 54 percent of its third downs, and ranks eighth in the nation in that category.

61 – Thorne had a 61-yard run in the first quarter for the Tigers. It was the longest rush against Georgia since Cody Schrader of Missouri had a 63-yard run last season (neither of the two runs were touchdowns).

64 – Georgia has won 64 times against Auburn in its history. It has also not won 64 times (56 losses and eight ties).

71 – While Brett Thorson had some booming kicks of his own, Auburn punter Oscar Chapman had a punt of 71 yards.

149 – Bowers has 149 receptions in his career, and now ranks seventh all-time at Georgia.

157 – Bowers had a career-high 157 yards receiving with 148 of those coming in the second half.

219 – Georgia allowed 219 rush yards to Auburn. It was the sixth time under Smart that the Bulldogs allowed 200 or more, and the first since 2018 at LSU. The 65 games in a row without allowing 200 yards on the ground was the longest by any team. Ohio State had 78 straight from 2001 to 2007.

313 – Beck threw for 313 yards against Auburn. It's the second straight game in which he has surpassed the 300-yard mark.

2,236 – Bowers has 2,236 yards receiving in his career. He ranks eighth all-time on the Bulldog list.