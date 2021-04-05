UGASports - The Daily Recap: Brock Bowers is 'bright and learning quickly'

Here is the April 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Bowers making up for lost time

Tight end Brock Bowers didn’t get to play his senior season of high school football since his home state of California postponed the sport to the spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of playing his senior year, Bowers elected to enroll early at Georgia. For many players, not having a senior high school season might hamper their development and force some other issues to arise.

But Bowers has stood out thus far, particularly as a receiving option early in spring practice.

“He’s a talented guy. He’s bright and learning quickly; he’s got some speed and burst; he has great hands,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s got a ways to go in the blocking game in terms of the run game, but that’s something he’s going to develop. He’s got toughness. He’s going to continue to work in the weight room, and get stronger. But he can do things with the ball in his hands, and he’s a good athlete. This kid lined up at tailback in high school, and made plays, so he’s used to carrying the ball.”

Speaking of Bowers...

Over the weekend, Radi Nabulsi gave his ever-important 3-2-1 Report, sponsored by Aaron’s Overhead Doors. In it, Nabulsi mentioned that Bowers was earning a ton of buzz throughout spring practice thus far.

“The Dawgs have bigger, more experienced tight ends all over the roster. But the kid from Cali has turned heads,” Nabulsi wrote. “Ever since he reported to Athens, Bowers is all we hear about. From the weight room to the offseason workouts to the player-led 7-on-7s, folks inside the program and out keep telling me ‘this Bowers kid is special.’”

Bowers also had a good performance during Georgia’s scrimmage on Saturday.

Transfer cornerback added

Georgia added former West Virginia cornerback Tykee Smith to the roster via the transfer portal Sunday evening. Smith played for Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae when he was on the Mountaineers’ staff.

Smith was named a third-team AP All-American last season after recording 61 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith posted overall grade of 83.2 and a coverage grade of 90.0.

Smith will be expected to compete for a starting spot once he’s able to join the team.

Inexperienced defensive backs

Coming out of Saturday’s scrimmage, and prior to Smith’s news, Smart noted that the inexperience and youth showed in the defensive backfield.

“For a lot of the (defensive backs), it was their first live action,” Smart said. “We’re a long way from being ready in terms of what we need to do in the secondary, because we just have a lot of inexperienced players.”

