Daniels taking it seriously

Just because he’s now penciled in as Georgia’s starting quarterback, that doesn't mean JT Daniels has relaxed when it comes to the work he puts in on the field. Quite the contrary. “I wouldn't say different," head coach Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s scrimmage Saturday. "JT has always been about his business. That's JT. He's very serious, he's very into it. He has growth he can go through. For him, continuity is important. You know, we haven't had great continuity, with this back out, that receiver out. So, we've been ping-ponging guys around. That's always tough. I think he's asserted himself more in terms of command of the offense. Get the signal, get the motion, hurry up—we gotta go and get into the call. There's a lot of things that help you feel comfortable in terms of being able to call plays as an offensive coordinator, and he understands those things and does a good job." As for the rest of the quarterbacks, Smart said Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett, and Brock Vandagriff are each putting in good work. However, as far as the favorite to win the No. 2 job behind Daniels is concerned, Smart was not ready to name one. "Uh, yeah, all three of them are getting reps, and all three are going to be really good players. They continue to work hard. They all got reps today. I think each one has a different strength, and each one has a different weakness. You know, I mean, for each one, they're growing,” Smart said. “Brock has the least amount of reps and, I guess, familiarity with the offense, so his learning curve is greater. But he's also picking it up quick, especially for a mid-year freshman. Stetson does a good job in the pocket; he moves, he's athletic, he understands the offense, and he can do things with his frame, because he's taken a lot of reps. Then Carson has done a good job this spring."

Injury update; Smart chastises media

A question over the status of wide receiver Arian Smith raised the ire of Smart. According to Smart, the redshirt sophomore sprained his wrist during Saturday’s session, but the good news is that Smith is going to be OK. "Then, with Arian today, he sprained his wrist, and he should be fine. I don't know if he'll be back Monday—I don't know that. They're still doing the X-rays, but I know he sprained his wrist,” Smart said. “So, let's not have a lot of overreaction, if you don't mind.” Smart confirmed that Jermaine Burton suffered a hyperextension to his knee. But that wasn’t all he had to say. “He's day-to-day. That's what it is. It's not anything past that. But I don't think we should sensationalize the other things, because it's all part of football,” Smart said. “We had other guys get injured today, and it's a lot bigger deal when everybody writes, 'Oh, a receiver, another receiver is hurt.' The receivers are going to be fine."

Effort pleases Smart

Although Smart did not offer many details, he was not hesitant to speak about his team’s effort—on both sides of the ball. “I was pleased with the energy. We made some errors. There were 16 mid-years out there who were a little nervous. There was some anxiety there, but I felt the energy was good on both sides of the ball,” Smart said. “When somebody made a play, there was enthusiasm, there was more connection out there—not guys going through the motion, which can happen sometimes in the spring. That wasn’t the case today. I thought there was positive energy toward people making plays, which is important to me right now.” Smart was asked if any mid-year enrollees happened to stand out. “No. There were not. It’s hard to say anybody is doing really well. It’s hard to say any midyear is doing well,” Smart said. “To do that really means you’re a starter—that’s hard to do. Are they improving? Yes. Are they going to be good players? Yes. Are we there yet? No.”

Time off not slowing Bowers

With Covid-19 pushing back high school football in California to spring, freshman tight end Brock Bowers was not able to have a senior season. Nevertheless, Smart conceded the early enrollee is proving his worth. “He’s a talented guy. He’s bright and learning quickly; he’s got some speed and burst; he has great hands. He’s got a ways to go in the blocking game in terms of the run game, but that’s something he’s going to develop,” Smart said. “He’s got toughness. He’s going to continue to work in the weight room, and get stronger. But he can do things with the ball in his hands, and he’s a good athlete. This kid lined up at tailback in high school, and made plays, so he’s used to carrying the ball.”

Dean not practicing, but taking mental reps