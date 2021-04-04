Former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith announced Sunday he will be joining the Georgia program.

Head coach Kirby Smart made it quite clear during a recent Zoom conversation with reporters. If he found a player in the NCAA transfer portal who'd help make his Bulldogs a better team, he would not hesitate to recruit that player.

As a sophomore in 2020, Smith was named AP third-team All-American after totaling 61 tackles, with eight coming for loss, along with five pass breakups and two interceptions.

This is an important pickup for the Bulldogs.

Recently, West Virginia coach Neal Brown referred to Smith’s exit from the program, which occurred on the first day of spring practice, as a mutual one between the safety and the Mountaineers.





“It’s a lot like some relationships I’m sure everyone on here has been in. It just gets to the point where it’s best for both parties and that’s kind of where we were,” Brown said. “Nothing negative to say about him. Had really good two years here being productive on the field and we’ll wish him the best.”

Smith, who is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, has three years of eligibility. He played the past two years for new Bulldog secondary coach Jahmile Addae.

With two seasons at West Virginia, Smith will bring some welcome experience to the Bulldogs secondary.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith finished with an overall grade of 83.2 and a coverage grade of 90.0.

There’s more.

Smith allowed 25 catches on 38 targets for just 110 yards, with two interceptions, three pass breakups, and a 56.3 passer rating. He committed zero penalties.

Once he arrives in Athens, the native of Philadelphia is expected immediately to be thrust into the competition at cornerback, which currently features only three players (Jalen Kimber, Daran Branch, and Ameer Speed) who have seen playing time for UGA.