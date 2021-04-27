UGASports - The Daily Recap: Branson Robinson talks benefits of sharing carries

The Daily Recap: Branson Robinson talks benefits of sharing carries
Here is the April 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Robinson has love for Georgia
It’s obvious the nation’s No. 1 running back has a lot of love for Georgia.
Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.) told Jake Reuse that the Bulldogs continue to lead when it comes to his recruitment. And at this stage, Robinson might actually be nearing a decision.
"It's going to be hard to pass Georgia, man," Robinson said. "The way they recruit, the way they build a bond with me, man, it's really something special. I can just talk to Coach (Dell) McGee about anything. Family-wise, school-wise, anything like that. I want to say I have relationships with other coaches like that, but especially with Coach McGee. That's what's keeping them in the lead right now."
It has been impressive to see the Bulldogs continue this kind of success with Robinson, considering they just recently landed a pledge four-star running back Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.).
That stated, Robinson said he and Bryant-James have been in communication about how they would operate in a shared backfield.
"Me and him talk about how we imagine ourselves in the backfield together and stuff like that,” Robinson said. “Another thing about Coach McGee is, he's honest. He told me at the beginning of the process they're looking to take two running backs. I told him I'm cool with that. Being honest about it, that's what pulled me closer to Georgia anyway. It hasn't swayed my opinion about Georgia at all. I knew they were trying to look for two backs in the class, and I'm just cool with it. Like I said, it takes tread off my tires if I'm just the workhorse. It's cool to have two backs in this class, and I'm cool with it."
Robinson said he will be in Athens from June 4-6. All eyes will be on a possible commitment when he visits the university.
“I'm hoping to get the feel of home," Robinson said. "If I get that feeling right off the bat, you're going to expect a commit really soon. I just want to make sure that's the place where I want to be, and everything's straight. If so, Georgia, here I come."
Williams’ busy June
Once considered a Georgia lean, defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) will have a busy June when it’s time to start taking visits. Williams has his sights set on visiting Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and USC in addition to Georgia.
Williams said the Bulldogs remain high on his list thanks to the relationships he’s built with the coaching staff.
“We have a great connection,” Williams said. “It’s me and coach Dell McGee and coach Tray Scott and coach Nick Williams, coach Kirby (Smart), we have a great connection and a great bond and I really like the University of Georgia and the fan base and the school. I like all that.”
Delp stands out at Atlanta’s Rivals Camp Series
Sam Spiegelman noted that tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.) was among the standouts at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta. Georgia is hoping to land Delp, regarded as the top tight end in the class of 2022.
“Delp emerged as the top pass-catcher in a loaded group of receivers and tight ends in Atlanta,” Spiegelman wrote. “Delp was a playmaker downfield and showed off his ability to make contested grabs against elite defenders, including both linebackers and safeties. Delp is a mismatch in the passing game and certainly can cover a lot of ground and give a quarterback a speedy, athletic option in the middle of the field.
“Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Clemson are all after the Rivals100 prospect, who will compete in this year's Five-Star Challenge.”
Class of 2024 QB to put on the radar
At Atlanta’s Rivals Camp Series, class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis (Catawba Ridge/Fort Mill, S.C.) showed he has the makings of a future star. He holds an offer from Georgia, as well as Alabama, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina.
“Davis is a mobile quarterback with a ‘pass first’ mentality so he didn’t need to rely on his feet to help him stand out on Sunday,” wrote Adam Friedman. “He has a mechanically sound delivery with an over-the-top release and a quick trigger. Davis’s arm was pretty strong and it didn’t seem as if it got tired toward the end of the camp like it did for some others. Expect for Davis to see a surge in his recruitment as he makes his way to college camps this summer.”
Podcast: Donnan and Brown sit for a conversation
UNC head coach Mack Brown joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young from UGASports.com. Brown told the story of how he returned to Chapel Hill and why he is having more fun coaching than he ever has. Brown broke down the challenges of roster management in the transfer portal era. He discussed how his staff is building the North Carolina program to compete for ACC championships.
Left tackle outlook
Coming out of the spring, much of the attention with the offensive line has centered at left tackle. Anthony Dasher broke down the position and the options at head coach Kirby Smart’s disposal.
“Left tackle will continue to be the position we’ll be talking about a lot in the fall, and we'll be watching to see whether or not (Xavier) Truss continues to be the man,” Dasher wrote. “At 6-foot-7 and 330-pounds, Truss certainly has the mass, and he has some experience, too, but is he the best option? With Clemson first on the docket, coaches are going to need to be 100 percent confident in their choice. Could (Jamaree) Salyer, with his experience, get the call in the opener?
Ultimately, smart money (no pun intended) is on (Amarius) Mims eventually taking over at the position. The 6-7, 330-pound freshman has All-SEC potential, although starting a true freshman at the position right off the bat would certainly go against the norm.”
Baseball: UGA relievers excelling in SEC play
Georgia relief pitchers Ben Harris, Jaden Woods and Darryn Pasqua have impressed since conference play began. Harris has surrendered only three hits against SEC opponents. Pasqua has walked only one batter in 26 innings pitched. Woods boasts a 3.33 ERA with two earned runs in his past 8.1 innings.
Even head coach Scott Stricklin has been caught by surprise.
“Ben Harris—we knew how talented he was; we all saw it in intra-squads, but you just didn’t know,” Stricklin said. “There was some inconsistency there in intra-squads. He did walk some guys in some of the games. There was some feast and famine. He’d strike a guy out, then walk a guy early on. But once we got in the league, he’s been lights out. (Pasqua) hasn’t walked a guy all year. That’s like Cam Shepherd not making an error in the league last year. Thirty-one strikeouts and one walk; When you’ve got guys that throw strikes and compete in the strike zone, it really helps.”
