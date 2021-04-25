 UGASports - Standouts from across Southeast impress at Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-25 18:06:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Standouts from across Southeast impress at Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3EyMU5BbjFfT2FRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

SUWANEE, Ga. — Talent from states all across the Southeast made their way to Atlanta to compete in the third 2021 stop of the annual Rivals Camp Series.

Prospects from the talent-laden states of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and the Carolinas, among others, were all in attendance. There were also commitments from LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida State, Mississippi State and Colorado.

Here are the positional MVPs and those who punched their ticket to the Five-Star Challenge and Underclassmen Challenge this summer in Atlanta.

*****

MORE: Several impress at the Rivals Combine Series in Atlanta

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}